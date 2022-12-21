RB Jmaury Davis Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

As the current Red Raiders prepare for their late December bowl game against Ole Miss, some of Texas Tech’s future talents are making their college decisions official on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Jmaury Davis, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, has formally signed on to become a Red Raider, adding to an already deep class for Tech.

Davis is the lone running back to sign with Texas Tech during this cycle, and the Texas native should have a chance to compete to see the field early on. This will be Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s first true class of recruits, so fans will be eager to see what Davis and the rest of the Red Raider signees are made of once they put on a black and red jersey.

2022 saw Texas Tech go 7-5, finishing fourth best in the Big 12. It was a successful season for McGuire and his squad, knocking off rivals Texas and Oklahoma in overtime thrillers along the way. This year’s campaign saw the Red Raiders make big strides forward, but subpar offensive line play and somewhat of a quarterback carousel made it difficult to build much momentum down in the thick of the season. Tech's got a very solid class coming in, though, and the Red Raiders have been active in the transfer portal as well.

Now, Tech will turn its focus to Ole Miss, who the Red Raiders will take on in the Taxact Texas Bowl on Dec 28. After that, it’ll be time for them to bring in the team’s newest members and hit the ground running for a strong 2023.

