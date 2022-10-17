Texas Tech vs. Baylor Week 9 Kickoff Time Announced

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had an up-and-down season so far, sitting at 3-3 through six games with a 1-2 record in Big 12 play. After a bye week in Bye 7, the Red Raiders take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

On Monday, the Red Raiders' kickoff time for their Week 9 game against the Baylor Bears was announced, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 29 and is set to air on ESPN2.

Last season the Bears held on to beat the Red Raiders 27-24, en route to their Big 12 championship. A year later and the two programs are in very different places than they were.

The Bears are looking to get back on track after a rough start in conference play while the Red Raiders are finding their footing under first-year coach Joey McGuire. While one win or loss does not define a team's season, a win against the Bears would be a marquee win for the Red Raiders in McGuire's first season.

Regardless of where the Bears are in the standings come the Week 9 matchup, they are still the reigning Big 12 champions. If McGuire can guide the Red Raiders to a potential upset of the Bears, not only will it bode well for his future in Lubbock but will help exponentially in recruiting as well.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here