The Red Raiders Offensive Line Needs an Overhaul for the Team to Improve

It would be easy for a fanbase to complain with a 3-3 start, but that's not the case in Lubbock. In fact, Red Raiders fans are generally pretty excited about their program's prospects.

Texas Tech's .500 record is a result of probably their toughest schedule in recent memory. The Red Raiders have played the third most difficult schedule in the country this year, and each of their last five opponents were ranked.

In their three losses, the Red Raiders went toe-to-toe with every opponent. The biggest thing holding Tech back is the offense's tendency to start slow, which head coach Joey McGuire says can be remedied with a better rushing attack.

The only problem with that solution is that the Red Raiders' offensive line has been underwhelming so far in 2022.

Tech brought in a handful of transfers to bolster their front five, but they haven't really panned out. The best of them, starting tackle Cole Spencer, suffered a season-ending injury, putting an even bigger hole in the unit.

Texas Tech is currently 104th in the country in rushing offense at a mediocre 119 yards per contest, but it's more than just their ground game that's suffering.

The Red Raiders are also last in the Big 12 and 127th in the country (out of 130) for sacks allowed. It's no wonder every quarterback that's started a game for Tech has been banged up at least a little bit this year.

If they're ever going to make a move for the conference crown, the Red Raiders are going to need to make improvements to the offensive line.

It's not like they didn't try that this offseason, as three starters to begin the year came to Tech via the transfer portal. But the results have been disappointing, and it's hard not to wonder what this season may have looked like with even an average front line.

Texas Tech's air raid scheme doesn't really lend itself to creating a mauler run-blocking line, but it's an offense that needs, at the very least, solid pocket protection.

Defenses are pretty sure they know a pass is coming, especially on second and third downs, which means they're free to send rushers right at the quarterback. That's been a huge problem for Tech in 2022, and the only way to slow down the attack is with better blocking.

If they can't make some improvements in the second half of the season, the Red Raiders may run out of healthy quarterbacks before they get to the offseason.

