Texas Tech considered among 'biggest winners' in transfer portal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had plenty of holes to fill on defense following a College Football Playoff run.

A ferocious defensive attack led by pass rushers like David Bailey and Heisman finalist Jacob Rodriguez were valuable assets to a record-breaking year in Lubbock this fall.

Coach Joey McGuire and his staff have their work cut out for them, but needed to target quite a few impact offensive players in the portal. Although starting quarterback Behren Morton played well throughout the season, he battled through various injuries that likely cost them a shot a national championship.

Insert $5 million quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who transferred in from Big 12 rival Cincinnati, into Morton's role and Texas Tech's offensive expectations are turned up a notch. He can light up the scoreboard using his arms and legs.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to throw in the third quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the No. 2 ranked player in the transfer portal, Sorsby combined for 3,380 yards of total offense with 36 touchdowns and only five interceptions for the Bearcats in 2025.

He is a major reason Yahoo Sports lists Texas Tech as one of the biggest winners of the transfer portal.

The Red Raiders’ transfer spree worked so well in 2025 that they might as well try the same formula again for 2026. And this time, Tech went hunting for a quarterback.



After the offense was impotent against Oregon in the Orange Bowl, the Red Raiders added former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby on an NIL deal worth a reported $5 million. Sorsby emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in the country in 2025.



The defensive line is also getting reinforcements after David Bailey and Romello Height partnered to create a fantastic edge rushing duo in 2025. The Red Raiders added former San Diego State DE Trey White along with ex-Wake Forest DL Mateen Ibirogba, among others.



With a lot of turnover at linebacker following Jacob Rodriguez’s departure, star Kansas State LB Austin Romaine should immediately be a starter. Tech will be the favorite to win the Big 12 again in 2026. Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Auburn transfer wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was a pleasant addition when he chose the Red Raiders last week. His speed combined with Pitt transfer Kenny Johnson's productivity over the past two seasons could spell trouble for Big 12 defenses in 2026.

Texas Tech's pass rush shouldn't be any less potent than it was last season as the staff is betting on San Diego State transfer EDGE rusher Trey White to lead the way. He's terrorized Mountain West Conference backfields for years and finally has an opportunity to prove himself on a national title contender.

San Diego State Aztecs edge Trey White (2) celebrates after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

White has recorded 129 career tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble across four seasons with the Aztecs.

Former Wake Forest veteran defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba has a chance to make a splash following a breakout 2025 season in Winston Salem. He played in 12 games for the Demon Decons while recording 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 296 pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 10 available transfer in his class and No. 2 among his position group, according to 247Sports.

Texas Tech currently holds the No. 2 ranked transfer portal haul in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders rank No. 11 nationally behind the likes of Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Red Raiders Portal Class

• Trey White, EDGE (San Diego State)

• Austin Romaine, LB (Kansas State)

• JoJo Johnson, DL (Oregon State)

• Bryce Butler, DL (Washington)

• Jalen Jones, WR (Alabama State)

• Brendan Sorsby, QB (Cincinnati)

• Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Wake Forest)

• Julien Laventure, DL (Akron)

• Adam Trick, DL (Miami, OH)

• Davin Martin, CB (UTSA)

• Donte Lee Jr., WR, (Liberty)

• Amarie Fleming, EDGE (Allen University)

• Jett Carpenter, TE (Nevada)

• Kenny Johnson, WR (Pitt)

• Malachi Simmons, WR (Auburn)

• Corey Platt, Jr., LB (Houston)

• Kirk Francis, QB (Tulsa)

More From Texas Tech On SI