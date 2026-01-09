Red Raiders considered finalists for dangerous three-way specialist

It appears Texas Tech will go toe to toe with Oregon for one of the nation's top players in the transfer portal this cycle as Minnesota transfer safety Koi Perich closes in on a decision, according to On3.

Perich, the No. 1 safety in the transfer portal, according to both 247Sports and On3, took a visit to Texas Tech Thursday. The Red Raiders continue to make a strong case to land land the former multi-sport athlete following one of the best seasons by a Golden Gophers' defender in many years.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound defensive back finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 tackler on Minnesota's defense with 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He was a major playmaker on special teams, including 617 total return yards and even contributed offensively by catching seven passes for 89 yards.

His production makes it obvious why Perich is one of the top players available in the transfer portal, proving to be a dangerous in each facet of the game.

As a recruit, Perich was highly regarded as the No. 70 ranked prospect in the 2024 class, No. 5 safety and No. 1 player in Minnesota, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He chose to stay home with the Gophers over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and many others.

Perich appeared in all 13 games during his true freshman season, including three starts and finished the season with 46 tackles, 2.5 for loss, three pass breakups and and a team-high five interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Koi Perich could be a huge add👀

pic.twitter.com/BhOF0UDeGw — Ethan Caballero 🌵⭐️ (@ethancaba13) January 7, 2026

Following his standout debut season, Perich earned several postseason accolades following th 2024 season including first-team All-Big Ten as a safety, and second team return specialist. He was also chosen as an All-American by a pair of media outlets such as Sporting News (second-team) and FWAA (freshman team).

His success in the return game helped him become a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, but was ultimately given to Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Texas Tech is looking to build off its breakout season under fourth-year coach Joey McGuire, going 12-2 and leading the team to its first College Football Playoff appearance. The Red Raiders have finished with a winning season each year under McGuire and broke the school record for most wins in a single-season.

McGuire's coaching staff currently holds onto the No. 4 ranked class in the transfer portal led by Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and versatile Wake Forest defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba.

The school's 2026 recruiting class was one of the best in the nation during the early signing period as it ranked No. 12 nationally that includes a pair of 5-star's in offensive tackle Felix Ojo and edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. Both athletes rank in the top five for highest rated players to ever sign with Texas Tech.

