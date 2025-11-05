Red Raiders’ David Bailey, Jacob Rodriguez Recognized as National Award Semifinalists
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are making national noise, and this time, it’s their defense taking center stage: edge defender David Bailey and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Both of them have been recognized as semifinalists for two of college football’s most prestigious awards. That spotlights a defense that’s been one of the nation’s best in 2025. The announcements came on Tuesday, Nov. 4, marking a proud moment for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech Shines in Lombardi and Butkus Semifinal Lists
Both Bailey and Rodriguez earned spots among the 13 remaining candidates for the Lombardi Award. This honors the top college lineman or linebacker in the nation. The award was established in 1970, and the accolade carries the legacy of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi. It recognizes players who combine excellence, leadership, and toughness, all the trademarks of this Red Raider duo.
Rodriguez’s strong season also earned him additional recognition as one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award. It is given annually to the best linebacker in college football. First introduced in 1985 and named after NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, the award has long been a symbol of defensive greatness.
Texas Tech now joins powerhouse Ohio State as the only two programs with multiple Lombardi semifinalists. Thus, this award highlights how elite the Red Raiders’ defense has become this season.
Red Raiders’ Defense Among the Nation’s Best
Bailey’s impact since transferring from Stanford has been nothing short of phenomenal. The edge rusher currently leads the entire FBS with 11.5 sacks. He has also racked up 27 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses has completely transformed Texas Tech’s defensive front.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez is having the best season of his college career. The fifth-year senior has become a turnover machine. How? He leads the FBS with seven forced fumbles, just one short of the Texas Tech single-season record of eight, set by safety Dwayne Slay in 2005. Rodriguez has also tallied 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
Associate head coach Kenny Perry praised both players at the team's press conference on Nov. 4. "We’re in the situation we’re in because of them two," Perry said. "They’ve totally changed the dynamic of this team. David just got here, but it feels like he’s been part of this program for years."
The No. 8 Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) rank first in the FBS in rushing defense, fifth in scoring defense, and 10th in total defense. Finalists for the Lombardi Award will be revealed on Nov. 18, followed by the winner’s announcement on Dec. 10. The Butkus Award finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, with the winner also unveiled by Dec. 10.
Bailey, Rodriguez, and the Texas Tech defense will have another opportunity to prove their merit on Saturday, Nov. 8, against the No. 7 BYU Cougars.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.