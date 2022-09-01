Red Raiders 'Have Worked Hard Enough' for Filled Jones AT&T Stadium Says Joey McGuire

As new coach Joey McGuire takes the sideline for the first time as coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, a new era will commence in Lubbock.

While the Red Raiders might not compete for a Big 12 title in year one under McGuire, he has already garnered interest among fans. However, while the buzz continues to grow, McGuire made sure to let fans know the players deserve to see the stadium filled for the Red Raiders' Week 1 game against the Murray State Racers.

"They deserve for the fans to be in the stands," McGuire said. "They did it for basketball, and it had an impact. They do it for baseball and they make an impact."

"Our guys have worked hard enough to get the same and I hope everybody shows up. All my life I've heard how hard it is to play in Jones AT&T (Stadium) with a 7 o'clock kick. Why not start the year off right by having everybody there."

Last season the Red Raiders averaged 52,402 fans per home game, which was good for 5th in the Big 12. The capacity for Jones AT&T Stadium is 60,454 people, which when filled, is one of the more intimidating fields to play at in the conference.

Of course, the most surefire way to ensure fans show up to Red Raider home games will be to win. However, it is a two-way street, as home-field advantage is a definite factor in football and could mean the difference between a win or loss in a close game.

As the Red Raiders embark on a new path under McGuire, he does so looking to bring back a certain swagger to the program. With a potentially filled Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders will kick off their season this Saturday against the Racers.

