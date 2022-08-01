Red Raiders Football Gives 'Fan-Friendly Deal' for Home Games

It’s officially the start of “Fee Free Week” for Texas Tech Red Raiders athletics Monday, as the university announced Friday that it would be beginning a six-day long deal beginning on Aug. 1 and ending on Sunday, Aug. 7.



As stated by the name, the athletic department will be waiving all service fees on home tickets purchased via phone or online at TexasTech.com starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday and ending at midnight on Sunday.

Fees on parking passes for Jones AT&T Stadium will be waived as well.

It's all a part of what Tech says makes this gamely experience "one of the most affordable array of ticket options among power-five schools nationally this season."

Per the official press release:

As part of its commitment to providing a rewarding gameday experience, Texas Tech will continue to provide one of the most affordable array of ticket options among power-five schools nationally this season. Single-game ticket prices start at $15 for the season opener versus Murray State and move to $20 for Kansas, $35 for West Virginia and Houston, $50 for Oklahoma and Baylor and $95 for Texas.

One of the deals also includes what is being called the Kickoff Combo. Fans can either buy a $10 ticket for the season-opening game against Murray State, a $20 ticket for the highly-anticipated matchup against Houston or can purchase the combo, which includes tickets for both games for $25.

It's about to be an exciting first season under new coach Joey McGuire. And with these new ticket deals, fans now have a better chance at catching the action live.

