Skip to main content

Patrick Mahomes Shows Love For Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal

It's the largest NIL deal of its kind ever for a women's basketball team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The largest NIL deal of its kind belongs to the Texas Tech Red Raiders women's basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.

On Thursday, the program agreed to a deal with Level 13 that will pay $25,000 to every Lady Raider on the roster, and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed some love on Twitter.

“We are proud to announce that Level 13 Agency has committed $25,000.00 per Lady Raider in the Women’s Basketball Locker Room! We see you, we hear you, and we support you, ladies!” Level 13 said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders aren't the first Tech program to receive such a deal.

Early in July, the Texas Tech football team - Mahomes' old stomping grounds - received a similar deal. Every player on the roster will receive $25,000 from another NIL organization, MatadorClub.

Level 13, who is based in Lubbock, evened things out for the Lady Raiders.

A video was shared on social media by KAMC's Mason Horodyski that showed the elation of the players at the moment they were told about the deal.

This is most likely just the beginning as NIL deals continue to emerge and make headlines around the world of student-athletes. But this one is noteworthy, as it could start a trend of more significant developments for women's college athletics in the coming months.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

texas-tech-patrick-mahomes-final-four-2019jpg
News

Patrick Mahomes Shows Love For Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal

By Timm Hamm26 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9 Predictions

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
USATSI_18695948
Football

Red Raiders Football: Is Beginning of Season Make-or-Break?

By Zach DimmittJul 28, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
Adam Herendeen
News

Red Raiders Name New Women's Tennis Coach

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 28, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17939918
Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Texas Tech Underrated?

By Zach DimmittJul 27, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16565300
News

Report: Big Ten Exploring Expansion - Is Big 12 Next?

By Cole ThompsonJul 27, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Red Raiders Week 9 vs. Baylor: Defensive Players to Watch

By Matthew PostinsJul 27, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
Omaha-Biliew
Basketball

Texas Tech Hoops Target Biliew Picks Iowa State

By Timm HammJul 27, 2022 11:18 AM EDT
iverson
Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: Rematch of Historic '96 Sweet 16

By Zach DimmittJul 27, 2022 9:00 AM EDT