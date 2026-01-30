Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez Impresses on Day 2 of 2026 Senior Bowl

As the NFL continues shifting toward defenses built on versatility and mental sharpness. Size and raw explosiveness still matter, but decision-making, anticipation, and ball skills now separate prospects on draft boards. On Day 2 of the 2026 Senior Bowl, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez showed exactly why he belongs in that modern mold.

Texas Tech Linebacker Who Controlled the Practice Field

Day 2 of the Senior Bowl belonged to Rodriguez. In a setting loaded with elite athletes, he delivered what many evaluators are calling an all-time practice performance for a linebacker.

Rodriguez forced a fumble with his signature peanut punch, then capped the session by intercepting a pass late in the day. It was not just the splash plays that stood out, but how naturally they came. He consistently arrived at the football first, played with anticipation, and finished reps with confidence.

Rodriguez entered the Senior Bowl process with a general third-round grade across much of the league. That perception is changing fast. After Day 2, several evaluators now view him as a legitimate mid-to-high second-round prospect based on his coverage skills, turnover production, and football intelligence.

What separates Rodriguez from many linebackers in this class is how comfortable he looks doing everything. It is no surprise that Rodriguez has earned the nickname "The Turnover Machine".

At 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds, Rodriguez does not fit the traditional image of a downhill, box-stuffing linebacker. During his historic 2025 senior campaign, Rodriguez became the centerpiece of a Texas Tech defense that overwhelmed opponents week after week.

He finished the season with 128 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss while leading the nation with seven forced fumbles. Rodriguez became the only player since 2005 to record at least five forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in a single season.

His dominance earned national recognition, including a fifth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting, an almost unheard-of achievement for a linebacker.

A Trophy Case for the History Books

The awards followed quickly. Rodriguez captured every major defensive honor available in 2025, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, and the Lombardi Trophy. By doing so, he joined an elite group of just five players in college football history to win both the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards along with their position-specific defensive honor in the same season.

Pro Football Focus credited him with an elite 87.8 pass-rush grade during his peak, generating 22 total pressures from the linebacker position. In today’s NFL, linebackers who can rush, cover, and disguise intentions are invaluable, and Rodriguez checks every box.

In 2023, he suffered a serious injury in the season opener against Wyoming, limiting him to just five games. Even then, he earned Defensive MVP honors in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl after producing multiple fourth-quarter takeaways.

A four-star dual-threat quarterback at Rider High School in Wichita Falls. Rodriguez later played wide receiver and tight end at Virginia before transitioning to linebacker at Texas Tech. Rodriguez graduated from Texas Tech in December 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.

