Three Storylines to Watch During Texas Tech Spring Practice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Spring football always brings renewed optimism across college football programs, and the upcoming offseason could be particularly important for Texas Tech.

Coach Joey McGuire enters spring practice with a roster that many believe could compete near the top of the Big 12 Conference standings.

While optimism is common during spring football, several storylines will help determine how much potential the Red Raiders carry into the 2026 season.

Sorsby’s Command of Offense

One of the most closely watched developments this spring will be the transition of transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He totaled more than 3,200 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns a season ago at Cincinnati.

Quarterback play often determines the ceiling of a team, and there were points in the season when Texas Tech struggled to keep its signal caller healthy. Now, the arrival of Sorsby brings the expectation that he can elevate the offense even further as he is considered among the best transfer quarterbacks in the country next season. .

Learning a new offensive system requires time, but with the Red Raiders bringing in an experienced quarterback the adjustment period may not be as great. Sorsby's tallest task is building chemistry with receivers, understand route timing and gain comfort within the structure of Mack Leftwich's playbook.

Spring practice provides the first opportunity for Sorsby to really demonstrate his command of the offense during team drills.

If he can quickly build rapport quickly with his teammates, Texas Tech’s offense could become one of the more dangerous units in the nation.

Wide receiver depth and development

Texas Tech has long been known for producing explosive offenses, and the wide receiver position remains central to its identity.

One player drawing attention entering spring is Micah Hudson. The rising junior has endured an up-and-down college career to this point, but appears ready to make an impact, according to how coaches and players around the program are speaking of him.

"What people don't understand is that Micah Hudson walked on last year," McGuire shared to the media. "He was not on scholarship. We just put him back on scholarship in January. He wore No. 14 [in 2025], I was not going to give him No. 1. He would have to earn it back."

"Micah did a lot of things to be back at Texas Tech because he knew this is where he should've been and stayed. It's gonna pay off."

Hudson’s athletic ability and playmaking potential have generated excitement within the program. He'll have the opportunity to do just that for the Red Raiders this season as leading receivers Reggie Vergil and Chris Douglas venture to the pros.

"You're going see a bigger rotation at receiver than what we have in the past without a doubt because we are deeper in that room," McGuire said. ""Micah's really done a phenomenal job of buying into everything [wide receivers coach [Justin Johnson] and Mack [Leftwich] have asked him to do, and it's paying off."

Beyond Hudson, the coaching staff will also be evaluating the depth of the receiver room. There are several others who have stepped up during the offseason along with key returnee Coy Eakin, who recorded more than 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

How's The Defense Looking?

While the offense often receives the majority of attention in Lubbock, defensive consistency may ultimately determine how far Texas Tech climbs in the Big 12 standings. With standouts like Jacob Rodriguez, David Bailey, Romello Height, Lee Hunter gone there's going to be plenty of questions up front.

The additions of Adam Trick and Trey White enjoyed multi-year stops at Miami (OH) and San Deigo State, respectively. Each of them transfer up from a competitive standpoint, but Texas Tech had success going that route last season with tight end Terrance Carter (Louisiana) and safety Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State).

Trick brings loads of productivity to the roster, recording 18 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the last two seasons and scored the13th-best PFF pass-rush grade in the country (91.1) in 2025.

White has a history of being a playmaker, logging 28.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons, both were top marks in the Mountain West. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood likes to field an aggressive pass rushing unit and could do just that with his two bookends.

