Skip to main content

Red Raiders Coach Joey McGuire: First-Year Hot Seat?

Where does Joey McGuire place on the list of Big 12 coaches on the hot seat for 2022?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We're barely a month away from the start of the Big 12 football season, and there are some coaches who are looking to make a good first impression on the league.

For other, established coaches, this season might be a make-or-break one.

Heartland College Sports offered their rankings of Big 12 coaches and the hot seat possibility for 2022.

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire comes in exactly in the middle of the pack at No. 5:

5. JOEY MCGUIRE, TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

Joey McGuire is on the “hottest” seat of the new head coaches in the Big 12, and here’s why. Since the Red Raiders hired him, they have done nothing but throw funding towards building a better program, roster, and facilities to make Texas Tech the premiere program in the Big 12 once Oklahoma and Texas leave in 2025. Now is that fair to McGuire? No. Especially when you consider the difficulty of TTU’s schedule in 2022. He won’t be on the hot seat right away if Tech drops a bunch of games, but he will be expected to improve in Year 2 or he could be on a hot seat heading into 2024.

Leading the way for the Big 12 is West Virginia coach Neal Brown at No. 1, while last is Baylor's Dave Aranda at No. 10 as the least likely to be fired after 2022. 

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Tags
terms:
Red Raiders FootballJoey McGuireTexas Tech

joey mcguire
Football

Red Raiders Coach Joey McGuire: First-Year Hot Seat?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
joey mcguire
Football

Where Does Texas Tech Football Rank in SI's 2023 Recruiting Classes?

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
tcu texas tech
News

Texas Tech Week 10 Opponent Preview: TCU Horned Frogs

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
JNMDX5PR6LUK664FNNDWSSZB2I
Football

Red Raiders Football Gives 'Fan-Friendly Deal' for Home Games

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
fardaws aimaq tech basketball
Basketball

Texas Tech's Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed

By Zach DimmittAug 1, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
texas tech Large
Recruiting

Talented 2024 ATH Chandlin Slade Myers Commits to Tech

By Red Raider Review StaffJul 31, 2022 2:44 PM EDT
texas-tech-patrick-mahomes-final-four-2019jpg
News

Patrick Mahomes Shows Love For Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal

By Timm HammJul 30, 2022 11:57 AM EDT
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9 Predictions

By Matthew PostinsJul 29, 2022 6:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18695948
Football

Red Raiders Football: Is Beginning of Season Make-or-Break?

By Zach DimmittJul 28, 2022 6:10 PM EDT