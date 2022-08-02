Red Raiders Coach Joey McGuire: First-Year Hot Seat?

We're barely a month away from the start of the Big 12 football season, and there are some coaches who are looking to make a good first impression on the league.

For other, established coaches, this season might be a make-or-break one.

Heartland College Sports offered their rankings of Big 12 coaches and the hot seat possibility for 2022.

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire comes in exactly in the middle of the pack at No. 5:

5. JOEY MCGUIRE, TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS Joey McGuire is on the “hottest” seat of the new head coaches in the Big 12, and here’s why. Since the Red Raiders hired him, they have done nothing but throw funding towards building a better program, roster, and facilities to make Texas Tech the premiere program in the Big 12 once Oklahoma and Texas leave in 2025. Now is that fair to McGuire? No. Especially when you consider the difficulty of TTU’s schedule in 2022. He won’t be on the hot seat right away if Tech drops a bunch of games, but he will be expected to improve in Year 2 or he could be on a hot seat heading into 2024.

Leading the way for the Big 12 is West Virginia coach Neal Brown at No. 1, while last is Baylor's Dave Aranda at No. 10 as the least likely to be fired after 2022.

