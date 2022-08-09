Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech

Last season the Texas Tech Red Raiders had no issues when they took on the Kansas Jayhawks, cruising to a 41-14 blowout victory on the road. As the Red Raiders enter their first year under coach Joey McGuire, they will look for another blowout victory against the Jayhawks.

The Red Raider defense stifled the Jayhawk offense in their 2021 matchup, shutting them out for three quarters before allowing 14 fourth quarter points. They would hold the Jayhawks below 300 yards of total offense, only allowing 273 yards of total offense on the day.

The Jayhawks, entering year two under coach Lance Leipold era, will be looking to show improvement across the board but especially offensively. Whether or not they pull more wins out in 2022 is yet to be seen but they do feature weapons on offense that should see them improve.

This week here at RedRaiderReview.com we are providing an in-depth look at the Jayhawks, as part of our way-too-early season preview.

Now, we will take a look at a few offensive weapons for the Jayhawks that could give the Red Raiders' defense some trouble when the two teams face off.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels

In limited action for the Jayhawks in 2021, quarterback Jalon Daniels showed flashes of why he will likely start this season. Despite appearing in just six games last season, Daniels would finish 860 passing yards and seven touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Over the final three games of the Jayhawks' season he would throw for 202, 255 and 249 yards respectively. As the season came to a close he found a rhythm and showed progress at the position, and if he brings that into the 2022 season then it could be a big boost for the Jayhawk offense.

Running Back Devin Neal

If the Jayhawks want to have any semblance of fielding a competitive team in 2022, establishing their run game will go a long way in doing so. Enter running back Devin Neal.

Neal established himself as a viable first option in the rushing attack, taking 158 carries for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. Getting Neal going will be a big part of the Jayhawks in 2022, as should he see even more success than he did a season ago, then the Jayhawks will have another weapon to work with on offense.

Wide Receiver Luke Grimm

After the departure of the Jayhawks leading receivers in Kwamie Lassiter II and Trevor Wilson, receiver Luke Grimm returns with the most receiving yards. He would bring in 22 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception which was good for second on the team. If Grimm can build a connection with Daniels, the Jayhawks offense could field a quietly good offense in 2022.

