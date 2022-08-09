Red Raiders 2022 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter their Week 11 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks ahead of a rough two-game stretch to end their season, hitting the road against Iowa State and finishing at against Oklahoma.

However, the Red Raiders cannot afford to overlook the Jayhawks in this one as you never know what can happen on any given Saturday. Just ask Texas Tech's conference and in-state foes, the Texas Longhorns.

Last season's matchup saw the Red Raiders cruise past the Jayhawks with little issue in a 41-14 blowout victory. The Red Raiders put up 438 yards of total offense while holding the Jayhawks to 273 yards.

Here at RedRaidersReview.com, we have been providing a way-too-early weekly season preview of Texas Tech's 2022 schedule. Last time out we looked at the Baylor Bears, from their offense and defense, to our staff predictions.

This week we take a look at the Kansas Jayhawks, who are looking to make strides of progress in 2022.

Now, let's take a look at the Jayhawks projected roster ahead of the 2022 season.

Kansas Jayhawks

2021 Record: 2-10 (1-8 Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Leipold is entering his second season as the coach of the Jayhawks with a 2-10 record.

Offensive Scheme: Multiple Pro

Defensive Set: 4-3, 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

While the Jayhawks only won two games, their offense at times did show flashes of being explosive. However, they would only average 326.3 yards of total offense and 20.8 points per game.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

WR-X Luke Grimm

WR-Z Lawrence Arnold

WR-SL Steven McBride*

TE Mason Fairchild*

LT Earl Bostick Jr.*

LG Armaj Reed-Adams

OC Mike Novitsky*

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RT Bryce Cabeldue*

Returning starters on defense: 5

Last season the Jayhawks were the second worst defense in the NCAA in terms of points allowed, allowing a whopping 42.2 points per game. They would also allow a staggering 487.4 yards of total offense per game.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Lonnie Phelps

DT Kenean Caldwell

DT Caleb Sampson*

DE Malcolm Lee*

LB Taiwan Berryhill*

LB Gavin Potter*

LB Rich Miller

CB Jacobee Bryant

S O.J. Burroughs

S Kenny Logan Jr.*

CB Cam'Ron Dabney

