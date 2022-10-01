Defense Keeps Texas Tech Alive, Red Raiders Trail Wildcats 13-10 at Halftime

The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats looking to maintain the momentum from their 37-34 upset victory over Texas.

Through the first quarter, though, that was far from the case as it was all Wildcats early in this one. On the Wildcats' first offensive possession, they needed only two plays to go 75 yards for the touchdown, with quarterback Adrian Martinez rushing twice for 57 yards and followed by an 18-yard touchdown run for the early 7-0 lead.

The rest of the first quarter was all Wildcats as well, as the Red Raider offense went punt, turnover on downs and an interception on their first three possessions. When the first quarter came to an end the Red Raiders trailed 10-0 and were being outgained 177 yards to 22 yards by Kansas State.

However, the second quarter told a different story, as the Red Raiders defense stepped up and began to stifle the Kansas State offense, while the offense cut it to a 13-7 lead just before halftime on a Donovan Smith six-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nehemiah Martinez.

Trey Wolff drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to cut the Wildcats' lead to 13-10 at halftime.

At the half, the Red Raiders' defense has kept them in this game as they only trail 13-10 going into the locker room. The Wildcats have outgained the Red Raiders 201 yards to 156 through two quarters, but they have not turned them into more points.

If the Red Raider defense can continue the momentum from the second quarter into the second half, then they could pick up their second straight upset win to start Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders will receive the kickoff to open the second half.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here