Patrick Mahomes Trolled Teammate Shane Buechele After Red Raiders Upset Victory

With the Texas Longhorns off to the SEC, potentially as early as 2024, Saturday's matchup could be the Texas Tech Red Raiders' final time to see the Longhorns in Lubbock for the foreseeable future.

As such, the Red Raiders' 37-34 overtime victory over the Longhorns is that much sweeter. This sentiment was held by former Red Raider student-athletes, as they took to social media to show their Red Raider pride, and rib former Longhorns at the same time.

Chief among those expressing their support for the Red Raiders on Twitter was NFL superstar and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, what would a victory be if also not a chance for some trash talk, especially to former Longhorns? Mahomes tweeted his light-hearted chirp at former Longhorns' quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele, which is made better by the fact that Buechele is currently on the Chiefs roster as well.

Mahomes was a Red Raider from 2014-2016 and faced the Longhorns twice in his career, going 1-1 in those appearances.

While Mahomes and former Red Raiders will always cheer for their alma mater on Saturdays, his continued support of the team offers a glimpse of what can come under coach Joey McGuire.

One win is only one win, but the upset of the Longhorns is undoubtedly the biggest of McGuire's short tenure. There's no telling how the rest of the season will unfold, but if McGuire and the Red Raiders keep putting up performances like Saturday, then Mahomes and other former athletes will continue to buy in.

