Skip to main content

NC State Wolfpack Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech

The Wolfpack featured an explosive offense last season that could give the Red Raider defense trouble

Defense was far from a strength for the Red Raiders in 2021. The defense allowed 422.3 yards per game of total offense, while giving up 33 points per game. 

Simply put, the Red Raider defense was not very good last season, which could be a problem for them ahead of their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack. While the Red Raider defense struggled to stop anyone, the Wolfpack offense was one of the best in college football. 

N.C. State averaged 33.1 points and 415 yards per game, with their 33.1 points per game good for 28th out of 130 FBS teams. If the Red Raiders aren't careful, they could find their defense getting torched all night long in this matchup. 

Yesterday on RedRaiderReview.com we previewed the Wolfpack as a team, including projected starters. Today we will provide a few offensive players to watch for when the Red Raiders hit the road. As well, stay tuned throughout the summer as we provide a weekly breakdown of Texas Tech's 2022 schedule. 

Now, here are some Wolfpack offensive players to watch for in September: 

Quarterback Devin Leary

Leary was the catalyst behind a potent Wolfpack offensive attack in 2021. In 12 games he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. He completed 65.7% of his passes, which was good for 25th in FBS.

His best performance came against the Wolfpack's toughest competition season, Wake Forest. While the Wolfpack fell short against Wake Forest, Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns, completing 62.7% of his passes.

Running Back Jordan Houston 

Houston's 2021 stats don't jump off the page at you as overly impressive, as he only had 20 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. But he was behind two running backs who combined for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns. As the potential lead back in 2022 Houston should see a major uptick in production for the Wolfpack. 

Wide Receiver Thayer Thomas

Thomas was the Wolfpack's second leading receiver last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 596 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per catch. While Thomas was not the team's leading receiver yardage wise, he was the favorite touchdown target of Leary, catching a team leading eight touchdowns. That chemistry between Leary and Thomas will benefit both this season, and could see the duo light up the stat sheet against the Red Raiders. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Red Raider Review message board community today!

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

USATSI_17410424
Football

NC State Wolfpack Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech

By Connor Zimmerlee23 seconds ago
joey mcguire
Football

Red Raiders Recruiting: Joey McGuire Proving Early In-State Dominance

By Zach Dimmitt10 hours ago
Blakenbaker_Keyon_2_UW_at_Missouri_09_08_2018_TB_01
Football

Red Raiders Sign Wyoming DB Transfer Keyon Blankenbaker

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
USATSI_17237023
Football

Red Raiders Week 3 Opponent Preview: NC State Wolfpack

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 20, 2022
donovan smith 1
Football

Way-Too-Early Red Raiders '22 Bowl Prediction

By Timm HammJun 19, 2022
USATSI_17939918
Basketball

Red Raiders 2023 Big 12-SEC Challenge Opponent Revealed

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 18, 2022
Daemian Wimberly
Recruiting

Tech Target Wimberly on Campus Ahead of Commitment

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 18, 2022
tech houston
Football

Staff Predictions: Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022
USATSI_15174706
Football

Red Raiders Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 16, 2022