Red Raiders Week 3 Opponent Preview: NC State Wolfpack

Texas Tech hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Red Raiders travel to take on the NC State Wolfpack

After opening their season with two home games to start 2022, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road for the first time in Week 3. They will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on the NC State Wolfpack in what could shape up to be an entertaining non-conference contest.

The Red Raiders hope to enter their matchup with the Wolfpack at 2-0, however that will greatly depend on how they come out against the Houston Cougars the week prior.

NC State went 9-3 in 2021, finishing second in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Wake Forest. Both schools will be seeking a marquee non-conference win, as NC State looks to make that next step to being contenders for the ACC.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders under new coach Joey McGuire could secure a possible 3-0 start for a program that is in need of a positive turnaround.

Now, let's take a look at what the Wolfpack has to offer headed into the third game of the season later this fall.

NC State Wolfpack

2021 Record: 9-3 (6-2 ACC)

Offensive schemes: Multiple

Defensive schemes: 3-3-5

Head Coach: Dave Doeren

Doeren has been at the helm of NC State since 2013, and under his direction, the Wolfpack have turned their program around. Since his arrival, the Wolfpack have won less than six games only twice, one of which was his first season.

The Wolfpack were a good team in 2021 and look to carry that momentum into 2022 as they hope to win the ACC Atlantic division and compete for an ACC Championship.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Devin Leary

RB Jordan Houston

WR Devin Carter

WR Darryl Jones

WR Thayer Thomas

TE Kameron Walker

LT Bryson Speas

LG Dylan McMahon

C Grant Gibson

RG Derrick Eason

RT Timothy McKay

The Wolfpack featured a potent offense in 2021, averaging 33.1 points and 415 yards per game, with their 33.1 points per game good for 28th out of 130 FBS teams. They were led by quarterback Devin Leary, who would throw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Cory Durden

NT C.J. Clark

DE Savion Jackson

SAM Drake Thomas

MIKE Isaiah Moore

WILL Payton Wilson

CB Shyheim Battle

SS Cyrus Fagan

FS Tanner Ingle

CB Derrek Pitts Jr.

NB Tyler Baker-Williams

Not only did the Wolfpack boast one of the best offenses in college football last season, but they also put together a top-15 defense as well, holding opponents to 19.7 points per game. The Wolfpack will look to replicate that performance in 2022, especially in week three when they welcome the Red Raiders to town.

