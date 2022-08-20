Red Raiders Ex to be Inducted Into Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame

The Texas Tech Ring of Honor was established in 2012 and was to be reserved for the "best of the best" in Red Raiders football history, according to Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt.

Since that time, there have been seven Red Raiders greats who have been inducted into the now prestigious club, and now there will be eight.

Former Red Raiders quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs standout Patrick Mahomes will be formally enshrined in the Ring of Honor on Oct. 28 during a ceremony on the Texas Tech campus.

The following day, as the Red Raiders host Baylor, Mahomes' name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” Hocutt said. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history.

"Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Not surprisingly, it was a unanimous vote of the Ring of Honor committee that decided on Mahomes' induction.

Mahomes will be the eighth member inducted into the prestigious Ring of Honor, joining other Red Raiders greats Donny Anderson (2012), E.J. Holub (2012), Dave Parks (2012), Gabe Rivera (2014), Zach Thomas (2016), Michael Crabtree (2021) and Elmer Tarbox (2021).

Mahomes was notified of the honor following the conclusion of the Chiefs' second preseason game on Saturday, where Kansas City beat the Washington Commanders 24-14. Mahomes returned to the field from the locker room to a surprise video board presentation featuring the likes of Hocutt, members of the Mahomes family, and his former head coach Kliff Kingsbury officially welcoming him to the Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

“Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation type talent at quarterback and a deserving inductee into the Ring of Honor,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “From afar, you could see how talented he was as a star at Whitehouse High School and then his success leading one of the nation’s leading offenses as a Red Raider. We are so proud he is a Red Raider and can’t wait to welcome him back home this fall.”

