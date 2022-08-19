Texas Tech to Replace Big 12 Rival in 2023-24 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a change of plans, Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball is set to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas in the 2023-24 season.

Tech will be replacing a Big 12 rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, in next year's tournament field, per reports Wednesday from College Hoops Today.

The participants in this year's tournament include Kansas, Tennessee, USC, NC State, Wisconsin, Dayton, Butler, and BYU

Next season, Tech will have a chance to compete against a field that will include North Carolina, Villanova, Arkansas, Michigan, Memphis, Stanford, and Northern Iowa. It will mark the first time the Red Raiders have competed in Battle 4 Atlantis since its inaugural season in 2011.

Oklahoma was set for its fourth appearance in the event, but now it's the Texas Tech's turn.

Looking ahead to this season, the Red Raiders are aiming for some slight revenge over the Sooners in conference play. Last year, the two teams split the season series 1-1, both picking up wins on their respective home floors.

Oklahoma, who went 19-16 last season and missed the NCAA tournament, still managed to pick up an impressive 70-55 win in Norman over the Red Raiders.

Tech responded once things went back to Lubbock for the second meeting, easily handling the Sooners in a 66-42 win.

The Red Raiders begin the season on Nov. 7 at home against Northwestern State with a future trip to The Bahamas in sight.

