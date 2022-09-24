Donovan Smith Grows Up; Red Raiders Shock Longhorns 37-34 in OT

The Texas Tech Red Raiders kicked off conference play against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. In new Tech coach Joey McGuire's first Big 12 game, the Red Raiders won a 37-34 come-from-behind thriller over No. 22 Texas after trailing 24-14 at the half.

Both teams started backup quarterbacks, with Tech's opening day starter Tyler Shough and Texas' starting signal-caller Quinn Ewers both nursing shoulder injuries.

The Red Raiders were aggressive in the first half, converting two 4th downs on their way to a touchdown on their first possession, matching the Longhorns early in the game at 7-7.

Tech quarterback Donovan Smith, after struggling much of the season, went 9-of-10 for 53 yards on the initial Red Raiders drive of the game. He also carried the ball twice for 14 yards, including the touchdown run.

The Tech defense pressured Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card through much of the first half, with a sack and an interception, but the Longhorns led the game at the half 24-14.

Both offenses opened the second half aggressively and failed on 4th down conversions on each team's initial possession of the half.

The Red Raiders were able to inch closer with a field goal midway through the third quarter.

But that score was answered with a Bijan Robinson touchdown run of 40 yards as the defense broke down on the left side.

Smith and the Tech offense got back on track and were able to answer with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a SaRoderick Thompson one-yard run to bring the Red Raiders back to within 31-24.

That's where the fourth quarter began.

Tech turned the ball over on downs at the Texas two yard line on a failed 4th and Goal attempt when Smith was stopped cold running up the middle. That score would've tied the game for the Red Raiders.

The Longhorns could not move the ball and that gave the Red Raiders a short field after the punt. Tech moved 30 yards in five plays for a Smith touchdown pass to tight end Baylor Cupp that tied the game at 31 with 7:54 left on the clock.

Tech kept the aggressive playcalling going late in the game, converting their sixth fourth down of the game from midfield with just 2:10 left in the game.

Smith and Co. moved the ball to the Texas 27 and ran the clock down to 25 seconds for a 45-yard field goal attempt for senior kicker Trey Wolff.

He nailed the kick for a 34-31 Red Raiders lead with 21 seconds left in the game.

Texas moved the ball to the Tech 29 with 2 seconds left to attempt a 48-yard field goal which was good to tie the game as time expired.

On Texas' first play of overtime, Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders took the ball to the 8-yard line on their first play.

Tech got the ball down to the Texas two-yard line for a game-winning field goal attempt for Trey Wolff.

The kick was good for the win.

Next up for the Red Raiders are the Kansas State Jayhawks on Oct. 1 as Tech continues Big 12 play.

