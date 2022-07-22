Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Week 8

We should have a good understanding of what this Texas Tech Red Raider team is by Week 8. Are they heading in the right direction in Year 1 under coach Joey McGuire? Are there still questions about who should be the starting quarterback?

Last year, Texas Tech was able to squeeze out a narrow victory in Morgantown, defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers 23-20. The Red Raiders have won the last three matchups, but the Mountaineers are 6-5 all-time in the series.

The West Virginia Mountaineers enter their fourth season under coach Neal Brown with more questions than answers. Brown is 17-18 all time as the head coach of the Mountaineers. This is a “prove it” year for Brown and his staff.

Make sure to follow along at RedRaiderReview.com as we preview every matchup for Texas Tech during the 2022 season. We've already done a general preview of the Mountaineers as well as offensive and defensive players to watch.

Here are our way-too-early predictions for the game:

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

The Red Raiders will know their identity by this time of the season, and we'll know who's playing quarterback. These two teams might be more evenly matched than appears on paper, but the home-field advantage will be the determining factor at the final gun.

Texas Tech 28, West Virginia 20

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

West Virginia is an outlier this year. The Mountaineers are going to get an upset or two over teams ranked in the top 25. They’re also going to blow lead in a game that they’re the heavy favorites.

Expect West Virginia to be the favorite entering Saturday’s showdown in late October. If the game were in Morgantown, it’s easy to bet on the Mountaineers. Too bad it’s in Lubbock.

Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season's contest between Texas Tech and West Virginia was a close one, with Texas Tech pulling out the narrow 23-20 victory. However, this season it could very well go the other way, with West Virginia's addition of J.T. Daniels at quarterback from Georgia and first year growing pains under new coach Joey McGuire. Texas Tech will keep it close but West Virginia will walk away from this one with the victory.

West Virginia 28 Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer/Columnist

This game should be one of the most competitive games in the Big 12 that week. I see both Texas Tech and West Virginia as evenly matched going into the season. So, the real question is — who do you trust to develop their team and make enough progress to be in a position to win this game when it counts?

You have Neal Brown at West Virginia who is at .500 for three seasons and Joey McGuire at Texas Tech who is in the first year as a head coach. I'll take Tech by a nose.

Texas Tech 33, West Virginia 30

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Red Raiders have several question marks on their roster beginning with quarterback. The Mountaineers have their share of question marks as well, but they will have the quarterback edge in this game no matter who is the Red Raider starting quarterback in week 8.

Coach Neal Brown desperately needs to win games in year four. His job may be on the line in week 8 depending on how the season plays out. If JT Daniels is healthy, he will lead an improved West Virginia offense to a narrow victory over the Red Raiders.

West Virginia 28, Texas Tech 25

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here