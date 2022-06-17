Staff Predictions: Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars

For the fourth time in six seasons, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to match up with in-state and AAC foe, the Houston Cougars, who will be making the trip to Lubbock for the second game of the season for both teams on Sept. 10.

The Red Raiders have won the last four meetings dating back to 2010, including a 38-21 win last season at NRG Stadium. But it's Houston who leads the all-time series 18-14-1 dating back to the days of the Missouri Valley and Southwest Conferences.

The Cougars were an impressive 12-2 last season with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. They fell just short of an AAC championship after falling 35-20 to the Cincinnati Bearcats, who became the first non-Power 5 program to make the College Football Playoff in January.

Texas Tech ended last season with a dominant 34-7 win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl, but with new head coach Joey McGuire, are looking for more after just a 7-6 record.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

Tech will be riding high after a Week 1 win against the Racers of Murray State and will run into a buzzsaw of a Houston Cougars team. Coach Joey McGuire is putting his stamp on this program but it won't be as evident in the first few games, and the Red Raiders will struggle to stop a powerful Cougars offense.

Houston 35, Texas Tech 21

Matt Galatzan - Editor & Staff Writer

This will be a big early-season test for the Red Raiders and their new head coach. It will give them an opportunity to face off against a future Big 12 foe, while also giving them a chance at a quality early-season win. I think the Red Raiders pull it off and get to a 2-0 start.

Texas Tech 34, Houston 24

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer & Columnist

Houston is still a Group of Five program, but consider this a rivalry in the making for 2023. The Cougars are coming off their best season with Dana Holgorsen, finishing No. 17 in the nation. Houston also retained defensive coordinator Doug Belk, who produced one of the nation's top defenses. Call it close, but the Red Raiders are still a year or so away from contending with talent such as the Cougars

Houston 31, Texas Tech 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Red Raiders have had a mini in-state rivalry going with the Cougars over the past couple of seasons. Many of Houston’s top players on both sides of the ball are former Texas Tech players, making this matchup all the more intriguing. For me, it comes down to if Tech’s Big 12-worst defense can hold up against a Houston offense that returns many of the same key weapons from a season ago. Even on the road, I think the Cougs' added motivation from last season's loss gives them a slight edge.

Houston 31, Texas Tech 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

While Texas Tech would go on to record a 17-point blowout win over the Houston Cougars in 2021, at halftime it was a much different story. Texas Tech had to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit, eventually handing Houston one of their only two losses. However, under first-year coach Joey McGuire, they will likely keep the game a lot closer. While the Cougars have the talent to go undefeated this season, don't be surprised if Tech pulls out coach McGuire's first marquee win in Lubbock.

Texas Tech 30, Houston 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer & Columnist

Even though this game will be in Lubbock, it won't be like last year when the Red Raiders won by more than two touchdowns. Texas Tech is breaking in a new head coach in Joey McGuire. The Cougars are good enough to go undefeated and be that darling 'Group of 5' team. Houston could win this game, but the Red Raiders get a slight edge at home.

Texas Tech 35, Houston 34

