Red Raiders Sign Wyoming DB Transfer Keyon Blankenbaker

New Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire is already on the fast track to improving his football program. Like other coaches, McGuire is taking advantage of the transfer portal to find talent that will help his school in its quest for a Big 12 title.

McGuire has added a veteran defensive back to the fold in defensive back transfer Keyon Blankenbaker.

Blankenbaker played the past four seasons at Wyoming and will finish his college eligibility in Lubbock. He was an integral part of the secondary last season that led the Mountain West Conference and ranked No. 12 nationally allowing just 189.8 passing yards per game.

"Keyon will add another veteran presence to our secondary, giving us even more depth in a room I felt was really strong this spring," McGuire said.

"Keyon is a talented defensive back that can play multiple positions for us, namely at our Star spot. We look forward to him arriving in Lubbock in the coming week to join our football family."



Blankenbaker made 27 starts for the Cowboys before transferring to Tech, and in 2021, he recorded 33 tackles (24 solo) and one interception.

After taking a redshirt year in 2017, Blankenbaker started at cornerback before transitioning to nickel back in 2019 and having his best year statistically in 2021.

