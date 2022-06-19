Way-Too-Early Red Raiders '22 Bowl Prediction

As of June, what's the best bet bowl game and opponent for Texas Tech in 2022?

It's that time of the college football season where we're giving way-too-early game-by-game predictions, so why not go a step further and predict Texas Tech's 2022 Bowl Game and opponent?

Just last month college football's full 43-game bowl schedule was released, giving us some game dates, kickoff times, and the television schedule.

With a first-year head coach in the Big 12, Red Raiders fans are curious about how the Joey McGuire era will begin in Lubbock, and how successful his program can be in the first year.

Last season, before McGuire arrived in town, Tech beat Mississippi State and former Red Raiders' coach Mike Leach 34-7 in the historic Liberty Bowl. Tech quarterback Donovan Smith was on fire, passing for 265 yards on 26-of-29 passing, two touchdown passes, and a rushing score too.

But what about this year? As McGuire begins to build his program literally from the get-go, receiving commitments from players just minutes after his introductory press conference.

College Football News thinks it has the matchup for the Red Raiders for the 2022 bowl season:

First Responder Bowl Projection: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

Herm Edwards' program went 8-5 (6-3 Pac-12) in 2021, including a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Just looking at the current post-spring rosters, Tech would have an advantage in that game, and most likely be favored, but, of course, there's a reason why we call this the "way-too-early" prediction ... because it is,

And literally, anything can happen between now and then.

