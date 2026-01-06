Texas Tech has been in the headlines for many reasons, but a lot of it has linked back to the same original umbrella of the transfer portal. The Red Raiders are in the thick of it with many of the nation's top prospects and have done a fantastic job with their additions; however, just like every team across the nation, they will have their fair share of departures.

One of the departures is Cole Wisniewski, one of the top defensive players for the Red Raiders. While some departures may leave a bad taste in the mouth of the rowdy Red Raider fanbase, this is one that many fans will praise, as he is now out of eligibility but gave his all to the Texas Tech program in his singular season in Lubbock, Texas.

Cole Wisniewski Makes East-West Shrine Bowl Announcement

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) and linebacker Romello Height (9) during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following the conclusion of the Red Raiders' season, Wisniewski will attend the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The postseason college football all-star game, held in late January, announced the update on X.

The event takes place in Arlington, Texas, and will be a key watch piece for NFL teams as they look for their next star in the making. Wisniewski will be entering this event as someone to pay attention to for many reasons.

One reason Wisniewski should be a highlighted prospect is his size. He is 6'4" and sports a 220-pound frame, which is a great size for someone playing defensive back. He was excellent this season despite not having a takeaway in the air. He finished with six pass deflections and was a sure tackler for most of this season. He finished with 78 tackles and forced two fumbles to complete a season worth remembering.

He is currently a projected Day 3 draft pick, but that could very well rise due to a solid 2025 and his coveted size, which could supersede concerns that teams may have in other players. Even if he falls out of the draft entirely, he should be a guy that teams will refuse to let stay in the UDFA pool for very long.

Cole Wisniewski's Final List of College Honors

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The talented prospect wrapped up his college career with numerous honors worth mentioning. Between his career as a Red Raider and his multiple seasons with the North Dakota State Bison, he is one of the more decorated and accomplished players in his class.

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (2025, S-Sr.)

Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List (2025, S-Sr.)

Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025, S-Sr.)

Preseason DCTF All-Texas College second team (2025, S-Sr.)

Preseason Phil Steele All-Big 12 second team (2025, S-Sr.)

Preseason Athlon All-Big 12 second team (2025, S-Sr.)

Phil Steele FCS Preseason All-America First Team (2024, S-Sr.)

FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America Team (2023, Sr.)

AFCA FCS All-America First Team (2023, Sr.)

Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team (2023, Sr.)

AP FCS All-America First Team (2023, Sr.)

Phil Steele FCS All-America First Team (2023, Sr.)

Walter Camp FCS All-America Team (2023, Sr.)

All-MVFC First Team (2023, Sr.)

Two-Time NCAA Elite 90 Award Winner (2022-23, Jr./Sr.)

CSC Academic All-America First Team (2023, Sr.)

MVFC Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2023, Sr.)

Two-Time MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award (2021-22, So./Jr.)

