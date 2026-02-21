2026 NFL Free Agency: Five Best Linebackers Available

NFL teams will get the opportunity to shore up the middle of their defense when free agency begins next month.

There are several talented linebackers hitting the market that could prove valuable to a new squad, from rising young players seeing their rookie contracts expire to a few veterans still making an impact into their 30s.

Here are the five best inside linebackers available in free agency this offseason.

5. Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean has been a key part of the Eagles’ defense. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was limited to 10 games in 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon injury he suffered in the 2024-25 postseason. Even so, he remained productive when he was on the field, recording 55 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles for Philadelphia.

4. Demario Davis

Longtime Saints linebacker Demario Davis is set to be a free agent. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Linebacker Demario Davis is slated to hit free agency this offseason after notching a career-high 143 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Though Davis turned 37 years old last month, he is an Iron Man at the position and was PFF’s sixth-highest graded linebacker last season. The former 2012 third-round pick has spent the past eight seasons with the Saints, and a reunion with New Orleans wouldn’t be surprising.

3. Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has been one of the league’s top linebackers for over a decade. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner enters free agency after spending each of the past two seasons with the Commanders. Wagner has signed one-year deals with Washington each of the last two offseasons, and will become a free agent once again.

While Wagner is not quite the player he was in his prime, when he was a six-time first-team All-Pro, he remains a productive player. The 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year is also a tremendous leader and role model, which could prove beneficial for another team like it has for the Commanders.

2. Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd played excellent football in a contract year with the Jaguars. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Few players capitalized on their impending free agency the way that Devin Lloyd did in 2025. The Jaguars linebacker had his fifth-year option declined last spring and responded by recording 81 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and five interceptions. PFF graded him as their third-best linebacker of the season as he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

1. Quay Walker

Quay Walker is entering free agency as the top linebacker available. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Similar to Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker had his fifth-year option declined last offseason and is now set to enter free agency. Walker recorded 128 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups for the Packers last season, his fourth straight season with over 100 combined tackles.

