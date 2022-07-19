Red Raiders Football: TCU Doubles Down on Texas Tech Ticket Sales

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and all the die-hard fans of Lubbock have gained notorious fame for invading opposing team's home stadiums, regardless of sport.

Last season, a sea of red filled up the Frank Erwin Center for the final matchup at the historic venue between Tech and the Texas Longhorns. Despite Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte's best efforts to prevent the sell of the home seats to Red Raider Nation, the roars of the Tech fans filled up the Erwin Center from tipoff until the closing seconds of the 61-55 win.

Red Raider fans are aiming for similar away-game invasion this upcoming football season. No opposing team is safe, it seems.

But ahead of Tech's matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Nov. 5, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati is preventing Raider fans from purchasing single-game tickets for the matchup. The only way for fans to do this would be to buy a TCU season ticket package or through Tech's ticket share.

In expected fashion, Tech fans took to Twitter to let Donati know how they felt about a move some might consider cowardly.

Texas Tech's official Twitter account gave a subtle shot at TCU, stating that fans can buy tickets to "ALL" seven games, which was followed by a winkie face.

One Tech fan was bold enough to include Donati in the conversation, tagging the AD by showing him that selling tickets to fans of all fanbases in all six home games can be done.

Donati doubled down on his decision for all of the Twitterverse to see and made sure fans knew what can be expected for basketball season, too.

Even with Red Raider Nation at its back, TCU smacked Tech 52-31 in Lubbock last season behind nearly 400 rushing yards against a porous Red Raider defense.

Under new coach Joey McGuire, Tech is set up for better success this season. However, with or without their fans in Fort Worth, the team still has much to prove after failing to beat a 5-7 Horned Frogs team at home.

