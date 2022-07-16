Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State, Week 6

By Week 6 of the 2022 season, we'll probably have a good idea of who the Texas Tech Red Raiders are. And which starting quarterback coach Joey McGuire has settled on.

We will also be smack-dab in the middle of a difficult Big 12 schedule that will have already seen the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock and the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan.

We will also most likely know which direction the Red Raiders are headed after six games. Are they better than the 7-6 season from a year ago or are they taking a step backward in McGuire's first season at the helm?

As for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they're inexplicably still trying to determine if coach Mike Gundy is "the guy."

Before last season, there was talk that the program was in decline under Gundy. He had failed to reach 10 wins for three straight seasons, even though those seasons ended with bowl wins.

Last season, Gundy and the Cowboys bounced back in what might have been Gundy's finest work in Stillwater so far, save for the failed first-and-goal from the Baylor 1-yard line in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cowboys won 12 games for just the second time in program history and displayed an impressive 21-point come-from-behind win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Let's not forget the fact that Oklahoma State also beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

On the decline? I think not. Does Tech stand a chance against this Big 12 powerhouse? Maybe.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

We'll have a good idea of who Texas Tech is by Week 6 but we might not like it. Growing pains will predicably still haunt the program, and that's ok. Improvement will come, just not in Stillwater on that day. The Red Raiders might keep it close for a half, but the Cowboys should pull away late.

Oklahoma State 38, Texas Tech 20

Cole Thompson - Columnist

Texas Tech will be at the midseason point and looking to finally turn the ship in its favor. Rome wasn't built in a day. The Cowboys are returning starters such as quarterback Spencer Sanders, receiver Brennan Presley, three starting offensive linemen, and sack machine Collin Oliver.

The Red Raiders will get it right eventually, just not in Week 6.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 21

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer & Columnist

This is one of those games where OSU's overall experience, especially at quarterback, is going to win out. I don't think the Cowboys' defense is going to lose that much with defensive coordinator Derek Mason at the helm. It's hard to predict at this point because we don't know who Tech's quarterback is right now. I'm not even sure it's clear which one is more dangerous to OSU's defense.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 21

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Oklahoma State enters the fall as one of the more experienced teams in the Big 12. Along with still having Spencer Sanders at quarterback, coach Mike Gundy had the Cowboys’ defense playing at an elite level last year.



With more of the same likely coming in 2022, the Red Raiders are in for one of their toughest tests of the conference slate. Traveling to Stillwater makes things even more difficult. Tech likely drops to 1-2 in Big 12 play after this one.



Oklahoma State 27, Texas Tech 17

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Joey McGuire opens his first year at Texas Tech with a three-game gauntlet in conference play, one that ends with a trip to Stillwater against Oklahoma State. Last season Texas Tech was shut out against Oklahoma State 23-0, only managing 108 yards of total offense. While this year should be a closer game than that, Texas Tech will ultimately not have what it takes for the upset victory.

Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 24

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter the 2022 season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12. They have a veteran roster led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, so it is unlikely their successful 2021 campaign was just a fluke. The Red Raiders have to go on the road to Stillwater for this week 6 matchup. The hostile environment will be too much for Joey McGuire's inexperienced squad.

Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 26

