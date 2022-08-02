Former Red Raider WR T.J. Vasher Ready to Breakout for Cowboys

T.J. Vasher signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The former Texas Tech Red Raider spent his rookie season on IR recovering from injuries suffered his final year in college. Vasher appears to be a prime breakout candidate for the Cowboys in year two. He is already turning heads in preseason camp.

Vasher had an up and down career with the Red Raiders. In five seasons at Texas Tech, Vasher caught 146 passes for 1983 yards and 21 touchdowns. Throughout his college career, he battled injuries and faced coaching changes.

Vasher’s size always presented him with enormous potential, but external factors seemed to hinder his development in Lubbock. His potential is being recognized within the Cowboys organization and from media personalities.

Vasher’s combination of size and body control cannot be found anywhere else in Cowboy’s wide receiver room. If Vasher can take his game to the next level, he could be a star in the NFL.

If Vasher continues to make plays such as this one-handed grab, he will find the field early and often once the season starts.

Vasher’s progression in camp has landed him fourth on the Cowboy’s wide receiver depth chart.

Assuming he can make the final 53-man roster, Vasher will begin his first healthy season in the NFL on Sept. 3 when the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

