Red Raiders Bradford honored on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. earned a tremendous honor on Monday as he was recognized as a member of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Bradford Jr. and 10 other student-athletes from the FBS, and 11 more each from the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA divisions, and one honorary head coach will make up the final roster of 23 award recipients from across the college football landscape.

Bradford Jr. is the only student-athlete chosen from the Big 12.

“To say we are proud of Tony might be an understatement,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Tony is not only a great teammate but is a great leader who is able to inspire others towards a common mission.

"Texas Tech and West Texas are better because of Tony Bradford and the tireless effort he has made to make this community better for generations to come.”

Bradford Jr. is the fourth Red Raider student-athlete all time to be recognized on the Good Works Team, joining Brian Duncan (2008), Montae Reagor (1998), and Dane Johnson (1997). Former Tech coach Matt Wells was previously the honorary head coach on the 2021 team.

“I’m honored to be named to the AFCA Good Works Team,” Bradford said. “Lubbock is a special place that has truly become home for me and my family. I feel this place has given me so much, so the least I can do is make it better each and every day.

"I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough who have helped me with this cause during my time as a Red Raider.”

Bradford Jr. has been a driving force behind a Red Raiders football program that has committed more than 2,000 hours of community service in the past two years alone.

In addition to his role in the community, Bradford Jr. is preparing for his future career in law enforcement by serving as a security guard with the Texas Tech Police Department.

Bradford Jr. lists becoming a police chief as his goal after football and has worked with the police department each of the past three springs to gain valuable knowledge of the profession.

Bradford was joined on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team by Anders Carlson (Auburn), DeWayne Carter (Duke), Dillan Gibbons (Florida State), Jordan Ferguson (Middle Tennessee State), Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern), Patrick Fields (Stanford), Kearis Jackson (Georgia), JD Bertrand (Notre Dame), Deslin Alexandre (Pittsburgh) and Caleb Williams (Southern California).

Established in 1992 by the College Football Association, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.

