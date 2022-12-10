Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named FWAA First Team All-American

In what was a season of dominance for Texas Tech Red Raiders outside linebacker Tyree Wilson, he received his highest honor yet on Friday afternoon when he was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Wilson becomes just the 32nd Red Raider in Texas Tech history to be named a first team All-American by one of the NCAA's five recognized organization. He's the first Red Raider to do so since Antoine Wesley in 2018m, and the first edge rusher/defensive end Montae Reagor in 1998.

Despite missing his final two games due to an injury Wilson still led the Big 12 with 14 tackles for loss, and was 12th in FBS for per game average at 1.4. Wilson recorded 61 total tackles and seven sacks in just 10 games.

While Wilson will miss the Texas Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels due to a shoulder injury he suffered against Kansas State, he is a large factor in Texas Tech's 7-5 finish under first year coach Joey McGuire.

Having already declared for the 2023 NFL draft, and with a projected first round draft grade, Wilson will likely turn his dominance in his final season as a Red Raider into a big payday in the NFL.

