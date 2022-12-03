Texas Tech DL Wilson Named Reese's Senior Bowl All-American

College football's regular season has wrapped up and that means it's time for the postseason accolades to start rolling in. Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson has already received his first, being named a Reese's Senior Bowl All-American earlier this week. It's the first of likely several honors for the Red Raiders edge rusher, who has declared for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson was one of 12 defenders selected to the All-American list, and one of only two players from the Big 12 (Texas LB Demarvion Overshown). He was sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury in early November, but still managed to finish the year with seven sacks and 14 total tackles for loss. Even having missed a handful of games, those 14 TFLs are the 12th most in the FBS this season.

The Reese's Senior Bowl, which is college football's longest-running all-star game, will be played on Feb 4 in Mobile, Ala. at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium. Whether or not Wilson will participate isn't clear just yet, as he's still recovering from foot surgery for at least the next several weeks. He has stated that he'll be ready, though, for the upcoming draft workouts and the NFL Draft Combine.

In his three seasons at Texas Tech, Wilson recorded 108 tackles and 15.5 sacks, proving to be one of the most impactful backfield disruptors in the country. While that's impressed NFL scouts, they're more excited about his potential than his past production.

At 6-foot-6 and 275-pounds, Wilson has one of the most league-ready frames in this draft class. He's explosive off the ball and nimble enough to bend around the edge with ease. That size and athleticism combo has a lot of people projecting Wilson as a potential first rounder.

For now, Wilson's recovering, and hoping to spur his teammates on to one final victory from the sidelines in the Red Raiders' impending bowl game. If and when he hears his name called in the NFL Draft will remain a mystery for now, but it seems that plenty have taken notice of the towering Texas Tech star.

