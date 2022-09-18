Did Upset Win Over Houston Impact Red Raiders' Bowl Prospects? Media Bowl Projections

We may only be through Week 2 of the college football season, but that doesn't mean it is too early for bowl projections.

In the first year for coach Joey McGuire, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to make a bowl game. Doing so gives the Red Raiders a solid foundation to build upon moving forward under McGuire, especially with the loaded 2023 recruiting class they've built so far.

Just two games into their season, and the Red Raiders so far look poised to turn some heads and win more games than anticipated. Following an upset win over the Houston Cougars in Week 2, the Red Raiders enter Week 3 at 2-0 feeling confident.

Where or if the Red Raiders go bowling this season is, of course, subject to change. However, two games in and there is plenty of reason to believe they will do so in McGuire's first season.

Now, here's a look at where four different media outlets project the Longhorns to go bowling:

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

First Responder Bowl - Dec. 27 at

Opponent - Washington State Cougars

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

First Responder Bowl - Dec. 27 at

Opponent - Washington State Cougars

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Central

Opponent - UCF Golden Knights

247Sports (Brad Crawford)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. Central

Opponent - Purdue Boilermakers

A closer look at the matchups:

Purdue Boilermakers

These two teams have not once played in their respective histories, which makes this a unique matchup. The Red Raiders in year one under McGuire will be looking for a bowl win to cap off their season, and defeating the Big Ten's resident voodoo magic team, the Boilermakers, would be an excellent way to end McGuire's first season.

UFC Golden Knights

Just like their potential matchup against the Boilermakers, this matchup against the Golden Knights would be the first time each team has played each other. However, this one is a future Big 12 matchup, with the Golden Knights set to join the conference.

Washington State Cougars

Oh, hey, we've seen this one before. These two teams faced off in a bowl game last season as well, with the overwhelming narratives surrounding the game prior to kickoff being Mike Leach vs. his former team. Now, though, it would be a chance for McGuire to collect a win over a respectable SEC opponent and gain momentum ahead of the offseason.

