Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Week 9 Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their Big 12 slate in Week 9 when they host defending Big 12 champion Baylor at Jones A&T Stadium on Oct. 29.

The Red Raiders will be playing their second straight home game, having faced West Virginia in Lubbock on Oct. 22. It caps a tough stretch for Texas Tech, as it will the Red Raiders’ third game against a Big 12 bowl team from 2021 in four games.

The Bears won last year’s matchup in Waco, Texas, 27-24.

Baylor is coming off a 12-2 season in which it won the Big 12 for the third time but won the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in a dramatic 21-16 win over Oklahoma State. The Bears went on to beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

The Red Raiders went 7-6 last season and have a new head coach in Joey McGuire, who was a Baylor assistant under both Matt Rhule and current coach Dave Aranda.

Now, here are our RedRaiderReview.com predictions for the game.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

Tech came very close to beating Baylor last season in a 27-24 loss, but make no mistake, the Bears a far superior team to the Red Raiders. Tech will be improved under first-year head coach Joey McGuire, but we might not notice that improvement on the scoreboard quite yet. Especially against teams like Baylor. This one might get out of hand early.

Score: Baylor 37, Texas Tech 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

One team is coming off a Big 12 title and a 12-win season. The other finished with seven wins and learning the ins and outs of the new staff.

Tech by this point of the season will have its quarterback conundrum solved. The offensive line should be in sync under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. Baylor wins, but this isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Score: Baylor 35, Texas Tech 27

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Baylor Bears are coming off their best season in recent memory, finishing 12-2 with a Big 12 title victory. For the first time in the school's history, Baylor has been picked by the Big 12 media to win the conference in 2022.

The Bears lose a lot of skill position talent, but they will still be great up front. They will also be improved at quarterback with Blake Shapen behind center. Shapen, who threw for 254 yards against the Red Raiders a season ago, is an upgrade over Gerry Bohanon. Baylor will overpower the Red Raiders in the trenches, allowing the Bears to pull ahead in the second half.

Score: Baylor 32, Texas Tech 20

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season the Red Raiders almost pulled off a huge upset over the Bears, falling just short in a 27-24 loss. Under first-year coach Joey McGuire I expect this game to be close throughout, as the Red Raiders by this point will be finding their rhythm on both sides of the ball. However, a Bears team that is a serious contender to repeat as Big 12 champions will pull away in the fourth, winning this one on the road.

Score: Baylor 38, Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This game is intriguing since Joey McGuire worked for Dave Aranda at Texas Tech. But it would be unwise to call McGuire an Aranda disciple. They didn't work together long enough, and McGuire served as the bridge to Texas high school coaches for both Aranda and his predecessor, Matt Rhule. It's also intriguing because of McGuire's infectious energy in trying to quickly rebuild the Red Raiders, juxtaposed against Aranda's cool, calculating demeanor. Right now, Baylor is the more talented team and, frankly, the more experienced at winning.

Score: Baylor 34, Texas Tech 28

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Tech fell just short against Baylor last season, but will now have a coach who understands how the Bears' system works.

The addition of coach Joey McGuire shouldn't be overlooked, especially in this matchup. Due to his five years of experience with Baylor, he and the team as a whole should have an extra edge for this game.

Getting back quarterback Tyler Shough this time around should give Tech the edge at home in a game that is a true toss-up. But give me the Red Raiders in a mini upset in this one.

Score: Texas Tech 26, Baylor 24

