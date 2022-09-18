Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez Carted Off Field vs. No. 16 NC State

The Red Raiders' defense was playing pretty well in Raleigh, North Carolina before it suffered a serious blow, as linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered an apparent major leg injury in the first quarter.

Ramierez was closing in on a tackle on Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston when teammates got there first and the pile rolled over Ramirez's leg which was planted in the turf at the moment of impact.

The leg was bent below the knee and then twisted awkwardly as he lay injured on the ground as trainers arrived on the scene, using a towel to cover the injury as they began treating him.

The injury caused about a 10-minute delay with 4:02 left in the first quarter before Ramirez could be stabilized and then moved to a cart.

The television broadcast indicated Ramirez was being taken to a local trauma center to be evaluated and treated further.

The Tech defense was playing well, holding No. 16 NC State to just two field goals and just 61 yards total offense in the first quarter, before the Wolfpack finally scored a touchdown early in the second.

Quarterback Donovan Smith and the Red Raiders' offense struggled early, being held to just 28 yards of total offense in the first quarter and held scoreless by the NC State defense.

Both teams came into the game with 2-0 records, hoping to keep their respective perfect records in place at the end of the evening.

