Red Raiders Experience First Growing Pains Under Joey McGuire in NC State Loss

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' road trip to take on the NC State Wolfpack in Week 3 represented a plethora of firsts for the team in the Joey McGuire era. It was the team's first road game, their first top-20 opponent, and their first loss.

The Red Raiders are coming back to Lubbock with a 27-14 loss in hand, however, there is plenty to be positive about. Yes, you want to win every game, but it is important that when you don't you are able to find the good and learn from the bad.

Offensively, the Red Raiders could not get anything going on the ground. The Wolfpack defense stifled the Red Raider rushing attack, holding Tech to 54 yards on 26 carries, a mere 2.1 yards per carry. Simply put, you can't win many games when you can't run the ball.

However, despite that, the Red Raiders were able to move the ball through the air. They recorded 299 passing yards, with quarterback Donovan Smith throwing the only Red Raider offensive touchdown of the night.

Despite their ability to move the ball through the air, the Red Raiders threw three backbreaking interceptions that killed any and all potential momentum they could have gained.

Even when you outgain your opponents 353 yards to 259, four total turnovers are a lot to overcome. The youth of the Red Raiders showed Saturday for the first time under McGuire, and that's okay.

Texas Tech has shown is has the ability to play with good teams, and it will continue to do so under McGuire. However, with a first-year coach and a relatively young team, growing pains and tough losses will happen.

McGuire, though, seems more than capable of "righting the ship" per se, as the Red Raiders look to bounce back next week. As the season goes on, the Red Raiders could lose several more games.

Even if they do, though, McGuire has the Red Raiders looking ready to go on a weekly basis, which bodes well for their future.

