Way-Too-Early Red Raiders Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Red Raiders travel to Stillwater in Week 6 to face maybe the second-best team in the conference.

By Week 6 of the 2022 season, we'll probably have a good idea of who the Texas Tech Red Raiders are. And which starting quarterback coach Joey McGuire has settled on.

We will also be smack-dab in the middle of a difficult Big 12 schedule that will have already seen the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock and the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan.

We will also most likely know which direction the Red Raiders are headed after six games. Are they better than the 7-6 season from a year ago or are they taking a step backward in McGuire's first season at the helm?

As for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they're inexplicably still trying to determine if coach Mike Gundy is "the guy."

Before last season, there was talk that the program was in decline under Gundy. He had failed to reach 10 wins for three straight seasons, even though those seasons ended with bowl wins.

Last season, Gundy and the Cowboys bounced back in what might have been Gundy's finest work in Stillwater so far, save for the failed first-and-goal from the Baylor 1-yard line in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cowboys won 12 games for just the second time in program history and displayed an impressive 21-point come-from-behind win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

Let's not forget the fact that Oklahoma State also beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

On the decline? I think not. Does Tech stand a chance against this Big 12 powerhouse? Maybe.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2021 Record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Head Coach: Mike Gundy

Gundy enters his 18th season with the Cowboys and holds a 149-69 overall record.

Offensive Set: Pro Style

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning Starters on Offense: 6

Spencer Sanders returns as the fourth-year starter and once again loses his top wideout and running back from the previous season, and is joined by a number of young receivers.

Dominic Richardson takes over as RB1 after playing backup for the last two seasons, with some even younger options behind him.

The main offensive concern for the Cowboys is the consistency and health of the offensive line. The position group was struck by injuries last year and must replace two starters from last year.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Spencer Sanders*

RB Dominic Richardson

WR Jaden Bray

WR Brennan Presley*

WR Braydon Johnson

TE Braden Cassity*

LT Caleb Etienne

LG Taylor Miterko

C Preston Wilson*

RG Hunter Woodard*

RT Jake Springfield*

* denotes returning starter

Returning Starters on Defense: 4

The Cowboys had to replace last year's defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, who accepted the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The next man up is Derek Mason, who will attempt to pick things up from last season, when Knowles had the Oklahoma State defense ranking first in sacks (4.01) and second in tackles for a loss (8.1).

The Cowboys are also trying to replace seven lost starters from a year ago, including four in the secondary and two linebackers. This defense is lacking depth and experience.

Projected defensive starters:

DE: Tyler Lacy*

DT: Brendan Evers*

DT: Sione Asi

DE: Brock Martin*

LB: Xavier Benson

LB: Mason Cobb

CB: Jabar Muhammad

CB: Korie Black

S: Jason Taylor II*

S: Thomas Harper

S: Kendal Daniels

