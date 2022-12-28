Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Texas Bowl Opponent Preview
Wednesday will bring Texas Tech's first bowl game appearance under head coach Joey McGuire after going 7-5 in the new regime's inaugural season. The Red Raiders will take on the 8-4 Ole Miss Rebels, who tote one of the nation's most potent rushing attacks.
Tech has the momentum in their favor, though, riding a three-game win streak into the Texas Bowl. The Rebels, on the other hand, have lost three straight and are hoping to finish 2022 with a win.
Under McGuire, the Red Raiders have done a lot of growing and seem to have made strides toward finding their identity. Tech's victory over rival Oklahoma in the regular season finale has this program buzzing, not to mention McGuire's more than respectable recruiting class.
In this bowl battle, the Red Raiders will depend on their defense to stop Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins and the rest of the hard-rushing Rebels.
Here's how Ole Miss looks heading into their matchup with Texas Tech.
Ole Miss
Record: 8-4 (4-4)
Offense
The Rebels' offense is about as run-heavy as it gets, and for good reason. Ole Miss has the third-best rushing offense in the nation, and it's a system that's worked for them all season, with the exception of the past three games.
Tech hasn't been spectacular against the run this year, and the Raiders will be missing TFL machine Tyree Wilson, who's rehabbing an injury in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.
WR - Jonathan Mingo
WR - Malik Heath
WR - Jaylon Robinson
LT - Jayden Williams
LG - Nick Broeker
C - Caleb Warren
RG - Jeremy James
RT - Micah Pettus
TE - Casey Kelley
QB - Jaxson Dart
RB - Zach Evans
RB- Quinshon Jenkins
Defense
The Rebels have a solid defense, but this matchup will be more about Texas Tech's offense than Ole Miss' defense. The Red Raiders have lost one of their quarterbacks, Donovan Smith, to the transfer portal, but should be fine under center between Tyler Shough and Behren Morton.
Texas tech's real issue is its offensive line, which will look a lot different on Wednesday. McGuire says he plans to start Monroe Mills at left tackle, Cole Spencer at left guard, and brand new transfer Rusty Staats at center. This will be the first time for each of them in these respective spots as a Red Raider.
It's likely this could be the future look for Tech's offensive line, so this game may tell us a lot about the Raiders' offense heading into the spring.
DE Tavious Robinson
NT KD Hill
DT JJ Pegues
DE Cedric Johnson
LB Austin Keys
LB Troy Browne
CB Deantre Prince
FS Otis Reese
SS Isheem Young
CB Davison Igbinosun
DB Tysheem Johnson
NB AJ Finley
