Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Texas Bowl: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders may have enjoyed unexpected success in Joey McGuire's first season as head coach. After the firing of Matt Wells last season, interim coach Sonny Cumbie led the Red Raiders to a 34-7 win over Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl.

The Red Raiders decided to go with former high school football champion and Baylor assistant Joey McGuire for the 2022 season, and it looks to have been the right move.

McGuire took the program to a winning record both overall (7-5) and in the Big 12 (5-4), as well as a fourth-place finish in the league. Tech also boasted wins over two ranked opponents in Houston and Texas, and beat the Longhorns and Sooners in the same season for the first time ever.

The Red Raiders will matchup with coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston. It's Tech's third visit to the Texas Bowl, after having appeared in 2012 and 2015. The Red Raiders are 1-1 in previous Texas Bowl games played.

It's the third season for Kiffin at the helm in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels finished with an 8-4 record and 4-4 in the SEC.

Ole Miss will arrive in Houston riding a three-game losing streak after dropping the final three games of the season to Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi State.

Here's how to watch the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night.

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (8-4)

WHERE: Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (71,995)

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, 8 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Texas Tech Red Raiders Radio Network

Tickets via SI Tickets

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas Tech +3.5 (-110), Rebels -3.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 71 (o -118, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Red Raiders +138, Rebels -188

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RedRaiderReview.com.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas TechRed Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here