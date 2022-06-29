Texas Longhorns Defensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders Week 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open up Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Lubbock when the Texas Longhorns come to town looking to get a win in an atmosphere that is likely to be the rowdiest of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It's the third-straight year that the heated in-state rivals will begin the conference slate against one another. Last season, the Longhorns obliterated the Red Raiders 70-35 in Austin. The loss marked Texas Tech's fourth-straight defeat against Texas, as the Longhorns easily lead the all-time series 54-17.

Despite the loss, Tech finished with a better record (7-6) than Texas, as the blowout win for the Longhorns served as nothing more than bragging rights.

Texas was a bottom-half defense last season in the Big 12. The Longhorns allowed the third-most total yards (5,107) and rushing yards (2,419) while giving up the fourth-most points on average per game (31.1).

Follow along with RedRaiderReview.com as we'll be providing daily previews for the matchup with Texas. We've already done a general preview of the Horns and looked at offensive players to watch. Now, let's look at the defensive players for the Horns that Tech should keep its eye on in Week 4.

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown has been the heart and soul of Texas' defense for the past two seasons. He started his college career in the secondary, meaning his speed and ball skills as a linebacker are something the Red Raiders should look out for.

He led the Longhorns in total tackles last season (74) while adding two sacks and two passes defended. Overshown had his third-highest tackle total of the season last year against Tech (nine), but could be in line the up that total this time around.

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Jamison enters 2022 as a fifth-year senior that has made a huge impact as a cornerback and returner throughout his time as a Longhorn. He'll remain a staple out on the numbers for Kwiatkowski's defense as the No. 1 cornerback for the Longhorns.

Last season, Jamison had one interception, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery to go along with 49 total tackles. He'll be looking for more in his final year on the Forty Acres.

CB Ryan Watts

A transfer from Ohio State, Watts will likely fill the role left by Josh Thompson right this season. Last season as a Buckeye, Watts tied the team lead in interceptions with two, which was impressive given his lack of playing time.

Despite the stats showing average production, the Longhorns struggled mightily in coverage last season. Watt's showing in a small sample size at an elite program proves he can ignite some improvement for Texas at either corner or safety.

