Scouting Transfer Quarterback Candidate Brendan Sorsby

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, and he quickly gained attention from across the country. Notable schools expected to inquire about his services include Texas Tech, Miami, Indiana, and Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound dual-threat passer is set to enter the portal after enjoying his best season as a collegiate athlete in 2025. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the coaches after passing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Sorsby brings a blend of arm talent, athleticism, and plenty of experience, which makes him one of the more intriguing portal signal-callers available for this cycle. He has already been tabbed as the No. 1 overall portal prospect, according to 247Sports.

Extremely talented arm with 3 years as a starter, brings elite experience to a team in need looking to make a CFB Playoff Run.

2025 Season Stats

2800yds 27Tds 5 Int

580yds rushing 9tds

What Brendan Sorsby Brings Physically

The Texas native possesses an NFL-ready frame and physical tools that translate well to an up-tempo offense, like Texas Tech’s. Sorsby proved his arm talent by posting one of the nation's best big-time throw rates this fall at 6.4%.

Should he forgo opportunities in the NFL, scouts in college and pros alike see the 235-pound prospect as a player who doesn't need the molding most dual-threat players need to succeed right away.

His size helps him withstand contact in the pocket and invite physicality in the run game.

While most coaches believe in him as a passer, his mobility is an underrated part of his game that provides him the ability to escape and extend plays behind the line of scrimmage.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season scoring 42.5 points per game (No. 3 FBS), 480 yards per game (No. 5), and 216 plays of 10+ yards (No. 2).

Arm Talent

Sorsby’s arm strength and ball placement are among the things that make him a can't-miss portal prospect. He can drive the ball to all levels of the field while using several different arm slots, which helped the Bearcats' offense create chunk plays all over the field.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Against Big 12 competition, Sorsby finished with 19 touchdowns (No. 3 Big 12), and his four interceptions were the second-fewest by a league quarterback who played at least eight conference games.

Although he takes chances with his arm, he did lead the Big 12 in passing efficiency, according to cfbstats. Whether he decides to climb the ladder with his reads or trusts his underneath routes, Sorsby has proven to be a dependable option for any program in the market for a transfer quarterback.

There are already reports that Sorsby might field some very lucrative NIL deals north of $4 million, according to SiriusXM's Rick Neuhiesel, upon his entry into the transfer portal. That number shouldn't surprise anyone, considering quarterbacks such as Miami (FL)'s Carson Beck, Duke's Darian Mensah, and Texas' Arch Manning were rumored to be making nearly that much this fall.

A pair of Big Ten quarterbacks, Bryce Underwood (Michigan) and Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), inked deals reportedly worth at least $3 million after signing with their programs.

Despite a hot start to the 2025 season at 7-1, Sorsby and the Bearcats faltered to 7-5 on the season and will meet former American Conference foe Navy in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, though Sorsby will not participate.

