College Football Insider Dispels Connection Between Dylan Raiola, Texas Tech

While the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders were connected to Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, they are not expected to be all in on every top quarterback in this year's transfer portal class. College football insider Pete Nakos of On3 chimed in following reports that Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola intended to enter the transfer portal.

"Do not expect Texas Tech to be a factor in Dylan Raiola's portal recruitment, sources tell @On3sports," Nakos said on X.

This report comes after several college football fans tried to connect the dots, anticipating Raiola could join Texas Tech this offseason. The Nebraska quarterback has often been criticized for seemingly trying to emulate former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, given their similarities from jersey number to hairstyle to on-field celebrations.

"Everybody wants to be like, 'Oh, he wants to be like him,' and all this stuff," Raiola said in August on CBS Sports Confidential Conversations. "It just so happens he played baseball, I played baseball. He plays quarterback, I play quarterback. … I can't get mad at God for making me look like him."

Mahomes even watched Raiola suit up earlier this season when Nebraska played at Arrowhead Stadium in its season opener. On Aug. 28, the Cornhuskers opened their season against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs; Mahomes attended alongside teammate and former Cincinnati tight end Travis Kelce.

"I mean, it's cool, honestly," Mahomes said during a press conference in September on Raiola and the comparisons. "I was that guy. I grew up watching players. … I loved [MLB superstar] Alex Rodriguez — played shortstop and would try to make plays just like him and do stuff like that, and it helped me become the athlete that I am. It's just telling me that I'm getting a little old."

While the line between comparison and imitation has often been blurry with Raiola, Texas Tech is not expected to be in the picture, according to Nakos. This comes on the same day that it was reported that the Red Raiders were a contender to land Sorsby, who ironically played against Raiola and the Cornhuskers in that August game at Arrowhead.

Week 1 backup quarterback Will Hammond, who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026, is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in October. While he could potentially be healthy enough to return in time for the season opener, he will not have the benefit of a traditional offseason focused on elevating his game, as he focuses on recovery.

That makes Lubbock, Texas, suddenly an interesting destination for an experienced quarterback, given long-time starter Behren Morton's impending graduation. The Red Raiders proved they could capitalize on proven talents, adding several key players last offseason through the transfer portal.

This helped transform Texas Tech into one of the best teams in the country — going 12-1, winning the Big 12, and earning a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. For any quarterback prioritizing winning and postseason opportunity, Texas Tech could be a top destination.

Raiola's entry into the transfer portal comes as no surprise. There were rumors in mid-November that this could be the case after he suffered a season-ending broken fibula. Furthermore, the Cornhuskers fired his uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, earlier this month.

The younger Raiola's father, Dominica Raiola, also attended Nebraska. Before committing to Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers, the younger Raiola was committed to Georgia, but with Gunner Stockton establishing himself as a top quarterback in the SEC, the Bulldogs are unlikely to be a potential suitor.

Raiola attended high school in several different states, starting at Burleson High School in Texas before transferring to Chandler High School in Arizona and Buford High School in Georgia. He was also born in Hawaii, making it difficult to draw any clear connections for the next stop in his collegiate career.

It is not yet clear which teams will be in the running for Raiola, who was the No. 2 signal caller in his class, according to 247Sports. However, there should be plenty of interest, though reportedly not from Texas Tech.

