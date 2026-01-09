Sorsby gains another weapon with addition of transfer tight end

LUBBOCK, Texas. — Nevada Wolpack transfer tight end Jeff Carpenter announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech Friday, giving new quarterback Brendan Sorsby a talented pass catcher at his disposal.

Carpenter will lineup alongside the returning Terrance Carter Jr. next season, who made his presence known during his first year at the Power conference level. Carter finished with 55 catches for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

Following his first season at the FBS level, Carpenter entered the transfer portal with proven prodution by hauling in 35 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He visited Texas Tech to begin the week on Jan. 5th and visited Mississippi State once the transfer portal opened Jan. 2.



The 6-foot-3, 258 pound tight end has already spent six seasons at the collegiate level, getting his start at Eastern Washington ahead of his one season in Nevada.

He played in all 12 games for the Wolfpack, earned starts in 11 and graded out at 70.2 on the season, per Pro Football Focus. Carpenter even played a role on Nevada's special teams unit with 92 snaps. For his efforts, he was awarded All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention.



Nevada's coaching staff did well with Carpenter by turning him into an offensive weapon after spending his first five years at EWU with limited usage. He caught 14 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns across five seasons in the Big Sky Conference (FCS).

Good pickup for Texas Tech in former Nevada tight end Jett Carpenter. Experienced, tough and underrated pass catching ability. Provides some versatility for the Red Raiders along with Terrance Carter Jr returning @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/RN2UCmtftE — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) January 9, 2026

Texas Tech will have Moose Ludwig and Sean Robinson to go along with Carpenter and Carter in the tight end room next season.

With 14 commitments, the Red Raiders currently have the No. 4 ranked transfer portal class in the nation and No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State with new coach Eric Morris.



• Trey White, EDGE (San Diego State)

• Austin Romaine, LB (Kansas State)

• JoJo Johnson, DL (Oregon State)

• Bryce Butler, DL (Washington)

• Jalen Jones, WR (Alabama State)

• Brendan Sorsby, QB (Cincinnati)

• Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Wake Forest)

• Julien Laventure, DL (Akron)

• Adam Trick, DL (Miami, OH)

• Davin Martin, CB (UTSA)

• Donte Lee Jr., WR, (Liberty)

• Amarie Fleming, EDGE (Allen University)

• Jett Carpenter, TE (Nevada)

• Kenny Johnson, WR (Pitt)

