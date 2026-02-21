Texas Tech Offers 2028 Colorado QB Titus Huard

Littleton (CO) Valor Christian High School 2028 quarterback Titus Huard has seen his recruitment pick up recently, as he has received offers from Purdue, Colorado, and Texas Tech, which he received on January 30, after he met and spoke with Red Raiders offensive line coach Clay McGuire.

“Coach Clay McGuire came to our school and talked to me for about an hour, telling me all the things that made Texas Tech special. It was awesome talking to him,” Huard said. “My thoughts about Texas Tech were just right off the bat; their professionalism and attention to detail were evident in just talking with Coach McGuire. I could tell that this was a first-class program.”

His recruitment

Huard is establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class and is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is rated as the No. 264 overall prospect nationally, the No. 33 quarterback, and the No. 2 player in Colorado. He also has offers from Stetson, Tulsa, Idaho, Mississippi State, Colorado State, Columbia, Kansas State, Oregon, Washington, Arkansas, Minnesota, and SMU.

“My recruitment has been going great. I'm so thankful for all the opportunities I have received, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build relationships with all these different coaches.”

He had a good season for Valor Christian, which finished 10-3 and advanced to the state semifinals before falling to the eventual state champion, Cherry Creek. Huard completed 127 of 184 passes (69%) for 1,946 yards and 16 touchdowns and added four rushing touchdowns.

“The season went great. For me, individually, I really feel like I grew my game week by week and gained a lot of confidence in myself and in my ability. As a team, I thought we had a very strong season. We had a first-year coach in Mike Sanford, who did a phenomenal job, and this next year we are returning a lot of starters from this past season, so I'm really looking forward to this season ahead and feel like it could be our year to go all the way.”

Thankful to be ranked a 3 star by @Rivals and the 34th best QB in the Nation.@Coach_Sanford2 @GoValorFootball pic.twitter.com/gIh4EjZcxO — Titus Huard (@Titushuard7) September 24, 2025

Family ties

Huard comes from a long line of football-playing quarterbacks. His father, Brock, starred at Washington before going on to play in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. His uncle, Damon, also played at Washington and spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. Another uncle, Luke, played at North Carolina and is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC. His cousin, Sam, has also played at Washington, Cal Poly, and Utah and is now at USC.

With that family background — and growing up around the game — it seemed only natural that Titus would follow a similar path.

“With my whole family being a football family and having the opportunity to grow up in a household where I started learning football at a young age, I’m just so fortunate. My dad has taught me everything I know about football, and I wouldn’t be where I am without him. He’s gone down the same path I want to go down, and I’m grateful to have him in my corner supporting me every step of the way.”

Other schools in the mix and upcoming visits

Huard was in Oregon for their Junior Day on January 25 and received an offer from the Ducks. At the moment, he doesn’t have any visits scheduled and has been busy during the offseason. “I am planning to attend several spring practices, but I just don't have my schedule finalized yet. The offseason has been going very smoothly. I have been fortunate enough to get a lot of good work in with my receivers, and I'm just getting ready for a big year ahead.”

Despite his recruitment still being in the early stages, Huard has a clear vision of what he wants in a future program.

What I will be looking for in a program is the people. At the end of the day, I want to go to a place where I get pushed, but feel the support of the whole coaching staff. I also want to go to a place with a great team culture, where the coaches are not just focused on players on the field but also off the field, preparing them to be great men after football is over.”

Huard currently holds 15 offers, and that number will continue growing as his recruitment progresses. While it remains early in the process, Oregon and Washington are two schools to watch for as his recruitment continues to take shape.

More From Texas Tech On SI