LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2027 recruiting class is on the clock officially, and today, the Rivals300 list was released, which means college football recruiting fans can get their initial look at the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

There is always a surprise or two when these rankings come out, and of course, these will change before the December early signing period and National Signing Day.

Nevertheless, they are still exciting to look at, and if you are a Texas Tech fan, you are really going to enjoy the list, as the Red Raiders have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class, trailing only Ohio State.

Texas Tech fans are not surprised with the ranking, as the Red Raiders are coming off the most successful season in program history, which included their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

But when you are ahead of blue-blood programs like Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Alabama, just to name a few, you are doing something right. Ever since head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard arrived in Lubbock in 2022, recruiting for the Red Raiders, which also included the transfer portal, has improved greatly.

Coming off a CFP appearance is only going to keep the momentum going for 2027 and beyond. They currently have four commits in their class.

Jalen Brewster

Brewster, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cedar Hill (TX) defensive lineman committed to the Red Raiders on October 4, choosing them over offers from Baylor, North Texas, Arizona State, UTSA, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas, SMU, TCU, Georgia, Purdue, Florida State, Memphis, Tulsa, Jacksonville State, San Diego State, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Arkansas, Houston, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Missouri, USC, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Marshall, Florida, Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Sacramento State, Michigan, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Syracuse.

When it was announced that former Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch would not be returning, there was speculation that Brewster was not “locked in” with his commitment.

However, both his father and agent both said that was not the case, and Brewster still was. That was good news for Red Raider Nation, as he is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 recruit nationally according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Brewster is supposed to visit Miami on April 3 and Texas Tech for their spring game. The Red Raiders are still in a good posotion here, until he says otherwise.

Kavian Bryant

Bryant committed to Texas Tech on November 1, choosing them from a final five that included SMU, Florida State, Texas, and Colorado.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Palestine (TX) Westwood is rated as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 quarterback and No. 36 recruit nationally. This season, he completed 201 of 277 passes with a (72.6) completion percentage for 3,407 yards and 37 touchdowns, and while also adding 95 carries for 740 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns for the Panthers, according to MaxPreps.

Bryant also has offers from Tulsa, UNLV, Texas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Arizona, UTSA, TCU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Houston, Michigan, Sacramento State, Tennessee, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Auburn, Oregon, Stanford, Florida, Vanderbilt, and California.

Benny Easter Jr.

Easter committed to the Red Raiders on November 20, choosing them over offers from Houston, Kansas, Colorado State, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Rice, UTSA, Kentucky, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2. 190-pounder from Humble (TX) Summer Creek, is rated as a four-star recruit and is the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 67 recruit nationally. He finished the season with 89 receptions for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding three kickoff return touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

K'Adrian Redmond

Redmond committed to Texas Tech on September 18, choosing them over offers from UTEP, SMU, UTSA, Texas A&M, TCU, Kansas State, Arkansas State, Texas, California, Houston, Southern Miss, Baylor, Pittsburgh, Prairie View A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and USC.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Desoto is rated as a four-star prospect and is the No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 147 nationally. He helped lead the Eagles to the UIL Texas Class 6A Division II state championship.

The Red Raiders' class is already off to a hot start, and they will have plenty of top targets make their way to Lubbock as the spring and summer get closer. They only trail the Ohio State Buckeyes currently, and a lot will happen between now and signing day. But one thing is certain: Texas Tech is to be taken seriously on the recruiting trail.

