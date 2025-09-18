'Strength Versus Strength': Texas Tech, Utah Coaches Chime in on Big 12 Matchup
"Football fans everywhere, I think they're going to be fired up," said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire ahead of his team's Big 12 opener against the Utah Utes.
The No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where they will face the second-highest-ranked team in the Big 12, the 16th-ranked Utes, on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Looking at the matchup, it is clear why it was chosen as the location for Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kick Off," not just because of the ranked-versus-ranked matchup, but also because it has the makings of an early look at two potential Big 12 titans.
"[Their] two tackles, they're projected first-round draft picks. Their interior offensive line is really, really good against a really good defensive line that we have. And then you turn around, and their quarterback is dynamic," McGuire said of Utah's team.
McGuire also sang the praises of the Utes' defense, calling himself a "big fan" of Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. According to the Utes' website, Utah’s total defense has finished in the top half of its conference eight times in the past nine seasons.
"There's going to be a lot of strength versus strength, and it's going to come down to, you know, who executes and who makes the least amount of mistakes," McGuire said.
The feeling was mutual, with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham applauding Texas Tech's program and the team that they had built in Lubbock, Texas.
"Texas Tech, yeah, they got a lot of good players," Whittingham said. "They've done a nice job of assembling that roster and getting talent infused into the program."
Arguably, the matchup to watch during Saturday's Big 12 showdown is Utah's defense facing Texas Tech's offense. Whittingham noted that the Utes' key to success would be in winning the turnover battle.
It was an odd 2024 campaign for Utah. Multiple quarterback injuries set the team behind the eight ball; several more across the offense and defense made big impacts, including one to all-conference tight end Brant Kuithe. This led to Utah turning the ball over 22 times in 12 games, tied for the 16th-worst mark in the FBS.
However, if there is one skill the Utes have instilled, it's forcing turnovers, especially at home. They forced 10 in seven home games in 2023, including an interception in five of them, and have forced at least one in 12 of their last 13 home games.
"Over 600 yards a game, nearly 60 points — good on third down, good in the red zone, balanced attack, rushing for over 200, and throwing for nearly 400 — really no weakness," Whittingham said of Texas Tech's offense. "I mean, they've they've had an outstanding start to their season, and you know, should be a good football game, and our guys are looking forward to it."
Texas Tech's offense presents mismatches in the passing game, with tight ends Terrance Carter Jr. and Johncarlos Miller II posing as receiving threats while running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams have shown a pass-catching ability out of the backfield.
In fact, they have totaled about 36% of the team's receiving yardage, with Carter and Williams each averaging over 50 yards per game through the air.
But even still, the passing game has not been perfect. Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said there was "room for growth" and that the plan was to attack any weaknesses they had seen on tape. "[Behren Morton] is playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger; I think he is going out there and letting it rip."
But Utah has its own quarterback, Devon Dampier, who has shown confidence to open the season. Whittingham gave him the stamp of approval through non-conference play.
"I give him an A-plus. I mean, not only what he's doing on the field, but his leadership, his impact on the team overall. He's just been exactly what we hoped he would be," Whittingham said.
"He's, without question, one of our team leaders, and the players have embraced him. And so, I think that we couldn't have asked any more from him to this point."
Dampier, a transfer quarterback from New Mexico, has capitalized on the potential he displayed with the Lobos, at least to open the season. After throwing for 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games in 2024, he has thrown seven touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers.
He has completed 73% of his passes behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, with Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu anchoring the outside pressure. However, a test against the Red Raiders' front seven will push Dampier and the Utes' offensive line to their limits.
Texas Tech's David Bailey has recorded a pressure on nearly a third of his pass-rush snaps, while his teammate Romello Height has been producing at a very similar level but to less applause than his potential first-round running mate.
The process, though, is still ongoing. Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said the unit is an "unfinished product" despite recording 2.5 sacks per game and allowing the 15th-fewest yards per game.
"These guys [the Utes] are running for 290 yards per game," Wood said. "They do a great job. They've got great personnel. Their coaches do a great job. They stress you out in a lot of ways. So, we just got to do a great job in our game planning this week."
With 33 rushing attempts, Dampier is a direct part of Utah's running game, and it will be on Wood and the Red Raiders' defense to focus on their assignments and maintain gap integrity to avoid facing a similar fate as UCLA, Cal Poly, and Wyoming.
"We're a process-driven team. Every week, it's about us," Wood said. "You know, as we prepare for an opponent, it's about our preparation each and every day.
"We're stressing to our guys today to hydrate, rest, recover, study some on their own so that when they come to practice tomorrow, they can they can lever the ball, they can run to the ball, they can play with great fundamentals and techniques, they can be prepared mentally to take on the the schemes that we're going to show them in in practice. And those are the things that we do each and every week, regardless of who we're playing."