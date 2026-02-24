Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Cincinnati Bearcats are on an impressive run in the Big 12, trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. They have strung together four straight wins, with their most recent wins coming against Kansas, one of the best teams in the country.

If the Bearcats can pull off a second straight upset win against a ranked team, they're going to have a real chance to sneak in as an at-large bid. They'll face Texas Tech on Tuesday night, which is the No. 16-ranked team in the country.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interesting Big 12 showdown.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cincinnati +6.5 (-120)

Texas Tech -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Cincinnati +225

Texas Tech -285

Total

OVER 141.5 (-115)

UNDER 141.5 (-105)

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Cincinnati Record: 15-12 (7-7 in Big 12)

Texas Tech Record: 20-7 (10-4 in Big 12)

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

The UNDER is 13-5 in Cincinnati's last 18 games

Cincinnati is 2-10 straight up in its last 12 road games

Texas Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Texas Tech is 14-1 straight up in its last 15 home games

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Moustapha Thiam, C - Cincinnati Bearcats

Moustapha Thiam is coming off the best game of his season, putting up 28 points, eight rebounds, and two assists against Kansas. Something has been unlocked in his game of late, and the Bearcats are awarding him with increased minutes as a result. If Cincinnati's late-season run continues, Thiam is going to play a big role in that. Can he step up again against an extremely tough Texas Tech team?

Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting game from a betting perspective. Cincinnati is trending in the right direction, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 56.7% over its last three games, which is 6.5% higher than its season average, and now it gets to take on a Red Raiders team that is likely going to be without its best player, JT Toppin.

I'm largely relying on statistics and metrics when I decide which teams to bet on, but in this spot where Cincinnati is red-hot, and Texas Tech is dealing with a couple of major injuries, toss the metrics out the window.

I'll take the points with the Bearcats.

Pick: Cincinnati +6.5 (-120)

