Red Raiders Add Prolific Running Back to 2026 Recruiting Class

Fresh off the most successful season in program history. Texas Tech football is already making strategic moves to bolster its backfield for the future.

The Red Raiders officially added a powerhouse name to next year's roster with the addition of prolific Texas high school running back Sawyer Wilkerson.

Texas Tech Football's Sawyer Wilkerson Track Record of Texas Production

Wilkerson joins the squad as a 6-foot, 215-pound redshirt freshman. While he was a student at Texas Tech this past fall, his addition to the official spring roster marks his first active stint with the team. For Red Raider fans, the name brings a massive reputation for production. Wilkerson arrives in Lubbock having amassed over 5,600 career rushing yards during a storied high school career.

Texas Tech football adds career 5,600-yard rusher to spring roster https://t.co/uET8b3vr06 — A-J Sports (@RaiderSports) February 3, 2026

Wilkerson’s journey through the Texas high school football ranks is a testament to durability and elite vision. As a freshman on varsity, he rushed for 150 yards before suffering a season-ending injury, gaining valuable early experience at the high school level.

His career truly ignited during his sophomore season at Comanche High School in 2022. That year, he carried the ball 259 times for a staggering 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. His efforts led Comanche to a 10-2 record and a District 5-3A Division II championship.

The following year, he proved his consistency by rushing for 1,251 yards and 13 scores on 187 carries, helping Comanche reach the third round of the playoffs and finish 8-5. Looking for a new challenge in his senior season, Wilkerson transferred to Stephenville High School. That's where he continued to dominate.

In his final high school campaign, he rushed for 1,659 yards and 26 touchdowns on 201 carries. That Stephenville team finished 12-2, reaching the Class 4A Division I regional final.

Interestingly, Lubbock will be a reunion of sorts for Wilkerson. At Stephenville, he was teammates with wide receiver Tristian Gentry. He began his collegiate career with the Red Raiders last season.

Roster Evolution and Program Context

Wilkerson joins a Texas Tech program that is currently operating at its highest historical peak. The Red Raiders finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record. He secured their first-ever Big 12 championship before falling to Oregon in a hard-fought College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl.

With the addition of Wilkerson, the Tech roster now stands at 103 players, just two shy of the limit established by the House v. NCAA settlement. This spring roster is a blend of continuity and fresh talent, featuring 20 freshmen signed during the December window and then 21 transfers brought in through the portal in January

As the program evolves, it also says goodbye to high-achievers like backup offensive lineman Jurrien Loftin. In a rare feat of academic excellence, Loftin completed his bachelor’s degree in economics in just three years and has transitioned into a doctoral program. He also went through the Red Raiders’ senior-day ceremony before the Nov. 8 home game against BYU.

By adding a rusher with Wilkerson’s physical frame and proven bell-cow experience, head coach Joey McGuire continues to emphasize a run-first identity that can compete at the highest level of the CFP era.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter.