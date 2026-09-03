Texas Tech Football Game-by-Game Season Predictions that may Surprise

Texas Tech opens up against Abilene Christian at home in the Red Raiders season opener. It's approximately 167 miles between these two schools from Texas. In 1925, the schools played football against each other for the first time, and Texas Tech won that low-scoring game by a score of 10–7. They played each other from 1925 until 1931 for seven years. Three times in a row, they beat the Red Raiders around a hundred years ago from 1927 to 1929.

The most important matchup between these two teams was in the first game of each team's season in 2024. It was important for the Texas Tech football program's success that the Red Raiders beat the FCS Wildcats that season. Many people were hoping that the Red Raiders would beat Abilene Christian by more than ten points to start the 2024 season. They had won seven or eight games in the previous three seasons and were hoping that 2024 was going to be the year that they took the program to a higher level.

Texas Tech looked like the dominant team against Abilen Christian at the start of the game. At the start of the second quarter, the Red Raiders were ahead 22–7. The Wildcats scored a touchdown at the end of the second quarter and the start of the third to cut Texas Tech's lead to three points. In the late stages of the fourth quarter, Abilene Christian took the lead. The Red Raiders scored a field goal that tied the game and sent it into overtime. By one point in overtime, Texas Tech would win the game and avoid the upset. This showed they would not be upset again, as they had been when they lost to Wyoming in overtime the year before.

The all-time series leader is Texas Tech, with a 7-3 record in games played against each other. Leading up to this game, Texas Tech has won five straight games in this intrastate matchup. Texas Tech will win 57–10 over Abilene Christian in the game prediction for this upcoming game.

The Red Raiders have their first road game of the season as they travel to play Oregon State in week two. The game prediction is that the Red Raiders will defeat Oregon State to go 2-0 to begin the season, with the final score being 41-10.

Texas Tech plays their first Big 12 conference game of the season when they host in-state rival Houston. This game will be closer than some may anticipate, with the Red Raiders pulling away late with a 27-13 win over Houston.

Texas Tech plays their last non-conference regular season game when they host in-state Sam Houston. This game will not be close, as the prediction for this game is Texas Tech 56, Sam Houston 13.

The Red Raiders assume conference play when they have their first Big 12 road game of the season against Colorado. Texas Tech may be looking to make a statement in this game, as the game prediction is Texas Tech 47, Colorado 17.

Texas Tech seeks revenge against the Sun Devils, as Arizona State was the only team to defeat the Red Raiders in Big 12 play last season. This is a revenge game, and look for the Red Raiders to win by as much as possible, with the game prediction being Texas Tech 42, Arizona State 10.

The last time Texas Tech played Cincinnati was in 2024 in a high-scoring game that the Red Raiders won by three. This will be the third road game of the season for Texas Tech. Because of the whole Brendan Sorsby saga, where Cincinnati was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NCAA and college football fans in part because the Red Raiders fought for him to play this season and essentially helped label Texas Tech as the villains of college football this off-season in June and July, expect the Red Raiders to win by as many points as possible. The game prediction for this game is Texas Tech 57, Cincinnati 3.

Similar to Cincinnati, the Red Raiders have not played Arizona since 2024, and in that last game between these two schools on the football field, it was a single-digit win by Texas Tech. This may be the trap game of the season, but the Red Raiders will win this game with their defense. The game prediction is Texas Tech 21, Arizona 13.

This will be the sixth home game for the Red Raiders, as the host is West Virginia. Texas Tech did lose to the Mountaineers in 2023 but won by 37 the following year against West Virginia. Expect the Red Raiders to win at home, with a game prediction of Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17.

Texas Tech has won their last two games against Oklahoma State, and even though this is nowhere near the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, it may one day inch closer to being one of the Red Raiders' top 10 rivals. The Cowboys will be much better than last season, and they may make Texas Tech sweat a little bit this game, with the game prediction being Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 20.

Unlike last season, the Big 12 did a better job this year by scheduling the other three Texas schools to play the Red Raiders. Texas Tech travels to play Baylor in its last regular-season road game of the season. This game prediction may shock Red Raider fans, but the final score in double overtime will be Texas Tech 48, Baylor 45.

The premier college football game on Thanksgiving night will be between the Red Raiders and the Horn Frogs, which may become a new holiday football tradition for both schools. This game will make Red Raider fans nervous as TCU hopes to spoil Texas Tech's undefeated regular season, but the Red Raiders score a late fourth-quarter touchdown to win the game by a final score of 20-13.